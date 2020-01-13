ORANGEVALE, Calif. — California Highway Patrol are looking for a man they're calling a person of interest in a deadly Orangevale crash.

The single vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Madison Avenue and Main Avenue.

Police said there were five people in the car, three who were injured, one who died, and another who ran away from the scene. The three people injured were taken to the hosptial with minor to moderate injuries.

CHP said they're looking for Brandon Douglas Reyeslangsjoen of Fair Oaks as person of interest and would like to speak with him.

Anyone with knowledge on his whereabouts can call the CHP Dispatch center at 916-861-1300.

