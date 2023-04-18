x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sheriff: Man shot, killed while trying to break into father-in-law's Orangevale home

Officials say they were called to the 5900 block of Dahboy Way around 9 a.m. Monday to investigate a man's death.

More Videos

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — New details were released by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Tuesday about their investigation of a Orangevale homicide

Officials say they were called to the 5900 block of Dahboy Way around 9 a.m. Monday.

They say a man — an at-risk missing person from Riverside — was the son-in-law of the homeowner and rammed his car into cars on the driveway before trying to break the windows.

Officials say a neighbor went out to see what was going on and was allegedly told by the son-in-law that he was trying to kill himself.

The son-in-law then started breaking the windows of the home when he eventually broke in and was shot by his father-in-law, according to officials.

The identities of those involved have not been released yet.

WATCH MORE: California family fights for justice after son is murdered in 2022 | To The Point

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out