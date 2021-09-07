'I was so shocked': Oregon State University student wins $1 million vaccine jackpot

The $1 million vaccine jackpot is part of the "Take Your Shot, Oregon" campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Chloe Zinda, a student studying fine arts at Oregon State University, has been selected as the winner of Oregon's $1 million vaccine jackpot.

Gov. Kate Brown introduced Zinda during a press conference Friday afternoon, alongside representatives from the Oregon Lottery and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

Zinda, a McMinnville native and a part-time swim instructor, said she got the COVID-19 vaccine for many different reasons including protecting her students against the virus.

"It was really important to me and for my student's parents that we make sure that our kids are staying safe and healthy."

Zina said she received a call and text message from the OHA notifying her that she won. She thought it was a scam at first.

"I was so shocked. I ran downstairs and was just screaming and running around. It was insane."

Zinda plans to use the $1 million prize to pay off student loans and open her own art studio in the future.

"This money is really gonna be life-changing for me. I'm going to use it to pursue my dream as an artist."

The winners of additional state and county vaccine cash prizes will be announced in the coming weeks as people are notified. Thirty-six people will win $10,000 prizes. Five people between 12-17 years old will win a $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarship.