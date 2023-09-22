Oregon man arrested for 1987 killing of Vallejo 6-year-old

The district attorney's office says advancements in DNA technology exonerated the initial suspect and led them to the door of Fred Cain III in Oregon.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A suspect is now in custody nearly four decades after a 6-year-old Vallejo boy was found dead in Sacramento County.

According to a news release from the Solano County District Attorney’s Office, cold case investigators were recently reviewing a 1987 case from Vallejo. It involved a 6-year-old child who was abducted near his home and found dead four days later on Sherman Island in Sacramento County.

An autopsy showed the victim had been sexually assaulted and a suspect was identified that year based on him having knowledge only someone responsible for the crime would know. The man was taken to trial and the case was dismissed after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict.

The district attorney’s office says advancements in DNA technology exonerated the initial suspect and led investigators to the door of Fred Cain III in Central Point, Oregon. He was arrested Monday and waived extradition. Cain will be taken to Solano County to face the murder charge.

