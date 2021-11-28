Oregon ski resorts unsure when they'll be able to open

Mt. Bachelor has postponed its opening day, and Mt. Hood Meadows and Timberline have yet to announce when they'll kick off the 2021-22 season.

BEND, Ore. — Now that Thanksgiving has passed, a lot of skiers and snowboarders are itching to know when they'll be able to hit the slopes again.

Unfortunately, some of Oregon's most popular ski resorts are just as curious.

Mt. Bachelor was planning to open Dec. 3, but on Saturday, the popular Central Oregon resort announced it's pushing back the date "due to consistently warm temperatures and lack of snowfall."

"Mother Nature sure is testing our patience," the ski resort said in a news release. "The last time we recall a season that started like this was Winter 2008/09, which didn't begin until December 14."

Officials with Mt. Bachelor noted that once the snow started falling in mid-December of 2008, it didn't stop. A total of 538 inches of snow fell that season. And like this year, that was also a La Niña winter.

"So do your snow dances, make sure your gear is dialed, and make time for a few extra pre-season workouts to get ready for the season – winter is coming!"

The resort said opening day will be announced when there's enough snow.

About an hour east of Portland, Mt. Hood Meadows and Timberline Lodge are in the same boat.

"We haven't announced an opening date — we will see what natural snow we get and harvest it from our lots," Mt. Hood Meadows spokesman Dave Tragethon said in an email Sunday, adding, "It's more likely that we will be looking to the next storm to get us open."

Timberline Lodge has not announced an opening date for skiiers. KGW reached out in an email Sunday but has not heard back.

Mt. Hood's Ski Bowl usually opens later than Meadows and Timberline because it's at a lower elevation.