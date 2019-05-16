OROVILLE, Calif. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened a temporary housing community in Oroville for survivors of the devastating Camp Fire.

California’s most deadly and devastating wildfire burned through the town of Paradise and neighboring communities a little more than six months ago. The fire destroyed nearly 15,000 homes, forcing Butte County into a housing crisis as fire survivors search for permanent housing.

Rosewood Estates, the FEMA site in Oroville, will house 40 families in temporary housing units through July 2020.

“I’m out of a motel room. I get to cook dinner, go grocery shopping,” said Melissa Kriebel, a Camp Fire survivor who recently moved into the community.

She says her life was completely uprooted when the Camp Fire destroyed her Paradise home. She has been living out of a motel since the fire.

FEMA leaders say there is quite a bit more work to be done. Disaster relief officials are preparing to open sites in Chico and Gridley that will house more than 400 families.

