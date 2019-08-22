OROVILLE, Calif. — 10 people survived an airplane crash near Oroville Municipal Airport on Wednesday. Here is what you need to know about the airport.

History

The City of Oroville obtained 188 acres of land to build an airport in 1936. Two runways were built, runway 1-19 and 12-30, according to the City of Oroville's website.

The two runways were extended in 1941 as Oroville acquired additional land for a total of 428 acres.

The airport, located about 10 miles east of the Oroville Dam, is around 877 acres today and does general aviation as well as experimental aircraft, according to the web page.

Airport activity

There are 25 single-engine fixed-wing airplanes, two multi-engine fixed-wing aircraft, a helicopter and four ultra-light aircraft based at the airport.

The City of Oroville's website said there were 36,000 fights recorded at the Oroville airport in 2005.

Navigational equipment

The Oroville airport does not have an air traffic control tower and does not have an air traffic controller to direct flights on site. Instead, the airport is under control of the Nothern California Approach Terminal Radar Approach Control Facility in Sacramento.

A GPS is provided to Runway 1 for planes equipped with GPS receives and the remaining three runways have visual approaches.

A non-directional beacon is located in the northwest corner of the airport to let allow planes to track low-frequency radio bands so it could land into the airport.

Another way planes can land is a VHF Omnidirectional Range, which uses something called a Very High-Frequency Omni-Directional Radio Range Tactical Air Navigation so pilots could land.

