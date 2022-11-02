What team did the Texas State Aquarium otters predict to win the Super Bowl?

Did the otters choose the Rams or the Bengals to take it all this year?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The otters at the Texas State Aquarium have picked their favorite to win the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Aurthur and Fisher, the Aquarium's rescued orphaned North American river otters, has an otterly good time in Otter Creek predicting for the 'Aquariumbowl' this morning!

We think the otters chose the LA Rams, but we will let you decide!

The Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will as usual be the biggest day of sports broadcasting in the United States. But this year might be the biggest of them all since this is the first time the country's biggest sporting event is happening at the same time as the Winter Olympics, one of the biggest events in the world.

NBC's Peacock streaming service will have the game for OTT devices and services, smart TVs and mobile devices. It will also be available for free on the NFL website/apps as well as Yahoo Sports. DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and fuboTV also have NBC.

Sirius XM Satellite Radio will have four channels dedicated to the game — the Westwood One national feed, a Spanish-language channel and the Rams and Bengals broadcasts.

