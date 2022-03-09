Outdoor events carry on as usual in Sacramento despite excessive heat warning

Sacramento County Public Health and Emergency Services advised all outdoor events from noon to 8 p.m. be postponed through Tuesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's September, but temperatures are still climbing in Sacramento. An excessive heat warning remains in place as temperatures stay well over 100 degrees over the next several days.

"That's why I'm trying to get out in the morning before it gets too hot," said Ellen Preece.

In fact, it's so hot Sacramento County Public Health and Emergency Services is advising all outdoor events from noon to 8 p.m. be postponed through Tuesday, Sept. 6.

"I never get used to anything over 100. It just gets hot and we tolerate it," said Marla Magsig.

"We're hydrating with a lot of water, a lot of Gatorade, those types of things," said Michael Marion.

Despite the scorching heat, the 32nd Annual Chalk It Up festival was in full swing downtown at Fremont Park with no shortage of attendees.

"It's really about youth arts and how we want to support them in Sacramento," said Chalk It Up board member, Rocki Nelson.

The Sacramento Medical Reserve Corps was on standby with a misting tent in case of any heat-related emergencies.

"We've got huge coolers of refillable ice water," said Nelson. "We're encouraging our vendors, attendees, and anybody to just leave when their body tells them to leave."

Attendee Mark Sucher spent some quality time with his daughter Kinley in the morning before the heat cranked up.

"I'm happy to be in the shade chalking," said Kinley.

"I think we're doing a little swimming after this," said Sucher.

Over in Old Sacramento, the lowrider community hosted its 1st Festival de Bombas -- an outdoor event to help the Front Street Animal shelter.

"What we're trying to do is encourage people to volunteer their time, donate dog and cat food, toys, and to also be willing to foster cats and dogs," said volunteer Monica Aceves Robles.

"All of us lowrider people are used to being at car shows in the heat," said event volunteer Gina Madrigal. "We have plenty of water for people."

The resounding message ABC10 got from everyone was hydration is key to beating the heat.

"I think you've got to get out and do what you want to do," said Sucher. "Stay in the shade and try to seek out some AC when you can and stay hydrated."

