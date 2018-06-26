Hundreds of Sacramento County high school students, along with students from Placer County, competed in this year’s County Academic Decathlon and Folsom High School won this years’ Sacramento County Academic Decathlon competition. To prepare for the Decathlon, students devoted months of study to the 2018 theme: “Africa.” Students competed for awards in 10 demanding categories: economics, art, science, social science, language/literature, mathematics, music, essay, interview, and speech. SAFE Credit Union provided $10,000 in scholarships, which were distributed among top-scoring students as well as financially supports two schools who may not otherwise be able to participate.

Road to a Better Community is brought to you by SAFE Credit Union.

© 2018 KXTV