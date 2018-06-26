Mesa Verde and Rio Linda High Schools partner with SAFE Credit Union as part of their curriculum in Career Tech Education to work in a bank branch on their campus. The branch allows students the opportunity to open accounts and take deposits. The students come up with the marketing plan, their promotions for the year and sales ideas to meet goals. They also go through a two week summer internship with SAFE to prepare to be the branch leadership.

