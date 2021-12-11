Taylor Brown published a children's book that shares STEM's ABC's in hopes of inspiring young generations to engage with STEM.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A University of San Diego engineering student wants to inspire younger students about STEM- Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

She wrote a 29-page children's book about the ABC’s of STEM.

“This is my book and it's called What do you know about STEM? A STEM inspired ABC’s to inspire your little one,” said Taylor Brown, USD student and author.

STEM has always been a part of Brown's thinking but she didn't realize that until she started taking classes at the University of San Diego and now, she wanted to change that for younger generations.

“I'm very proud of it and it's something I wanted to do for so long and it's finally in my hands,” said Brown.

Ever since she was 8-years-old, the USD engineering senior knew she wanted to write a book.

"A is for astronaut. I have a little astronaut saying, ‘it is -270 Celsius to be exact’ as a little wow factor for the kid's to be interested and learn more,” said Brown.

Her inspiration came from her mother.

“I knew that she would do well in anything she put her mind to,” said her mother Donna.

Even though her mom is in Las Vegas, she gave her that push to write STEM's ABC’s.

“I think my favorite thing I did was Y is for you. You are the most interesting person on this planet,” said Brown.

Brown's passion for engineering not only shows in her book but its also her strong belief in outreach.

“Making sure that children from underrepresented backgrounds know about the multitudes of careers that can follow in STEM,” said Brown.

She's the vice president of USD’s National Society of Black Engineers chapter.

“I think by me being the one to write it definitely is a good way to represent them in the STEM field and show them I am someone they can look up to,” said Brown.

Just like she looks up to her professor who chose her and three other USD students to study in Sweden.

“That's the whole goal of this program to help younger students as well and Taylor is paying is forward,” said Mark Chapman, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Integrated Engineering.

Taylor says USD has taught her there are limitless opportunities in STEM.

“If you're into rollercoasters, animals, or biology or process improvement,” said Brown.

Which is right up Brown's alley, studying how to improve businesses by studying and reducing long lines.

“Industrial and Systems engineering which is my major now,” said Brown.

STEM, can even help you write a book.

“The possibilities, you can literally do anything with it and it's so exciting,” said Brown.

Taylor is working on another STEM book. If you would like to purchase What do you know about STEM? A STEM inspired ABC’s to inspire your little one it’s available on Amazon for $12.99 in paperback.