Amid overcrowding, litter, illegal fires, Truckee mayor asks visitors to respect the community

Weekend tourism has led to overcapacity, litter, and illegal fires in Truckee. The town's mayor is asking that people be respectful.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Like many Nevada County towns, Truckee has been heavily impacted by visitors on weekends. The town's mayor said littered recreation areas, illegal parking, and fires have become problematic for the community.

"Really, we’re trying to just deal with this overcapacity that’s in a lot of the Sierra communities," Mayor Dave Polivy said. "We understand it’s really hot in a lot of places and the Sierra provides clean air and cold water."

Mayor Polivy hopes educating people will solve the problem.

"When you come to visit our community or any other communities, we look for everyone to be respectful, and to us, that means looking out for your health and safety and understand the environment you’re in," said Polivy.

He’s asking that people bring their own garbage bags when visiting and to "pack in what they pack out."

"If you fill up that garbage bag and the trash cans at the lake or the docks or wherever you might be visiting are full, please take your garbage with you," Polivy urged. "Don't just leave it next to the garbage can."

Illegal parking is another concern Polivy hopes to curb.

"Once a couple of folks start parking illegally, people tend to follow," Polivy said. "It creates an emergency access issue. Sometimes our heath and safety personnel can't get to where they need to go"

He also noted that parking outside the white line on roads is in fact illegal. Fines for illegal parking can get pretty hefty, ranging from $200 to $600 throughout Nevada County.

"We are giving out a lot of those and towing when necessary," he said.

Illegal fires have also become a concern. Polivy said all fires are illegal, including charcoal grilling and campfires.

"Also, no cigarette butts thrown out windows," Polivy said. "Cigarette butts are a huge cause to wildfires, and we want to avoid that, not just because it's litter, but [it's] also a huge fire danger."

Polivy says he wants guests to be mindful of Truckee residents by following simple tips for recreating. And as COVID-19 cases have gone up in Nevada County to 299 with 44 active cases, guests are asked to respect health and safety guidelines as well.

"It's really about everybody being healthy, and I think it's important for everyone to get outside," Polivy said. "But make sure you pick up your trash, pack in what you pack out, be respectful of the places that you're going and make sure you’re wearing a mask at all times and passing people appropriately when you’re on the trail."