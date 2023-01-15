Overnight fire destroys Colfax home

No injuries were reported in the fire.

COLFAX, Calif. — Investigators with Cal Fire's Nevada Yuba Placer Unit are investigating what caused a house fire in Colfax.

Cal Fire posted on Facebook Sunday morning saying that the fire was reported on Grandview Avenue in Colfax.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a home in the area when they responded to the scene. An aggressive attack kept the blaze away from nearby pets.

The fire was contained to its original structure and no injuries were reported.

Placer Hills Fire, the Peardale Chicago Park Fire Protection District, the Ophir Hill Fire Department, Auburn City Fire, and American Medical Response responded to the scene with Cal Fire crews.

