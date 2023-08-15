Person suspected in Grass Valley robbery still not found

As of Tuesday morning, the person has still not been found and the sheriff's office will continue to be on the lookout.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is still on the lookout for a person suspected of robbery in Grass Valley Monday.

A deputy tried to pull over a car on westbound I-80 near Sierra College Boulevard around 6:20 p.m. A chase ensued with the car eventually stopping in a Studio Movie Grill parking lot in Rocklin.

One of the people in the car left the area on foot and the other was arrested at the scene. The person who was arrested was later identified as 30-year-old Casey Long.

Deputies set up a perimeter and searched for the person who left the car. The person was not found and the search was called off.

Deputies learned during the investigation that both people were suspected of being involved in a robbery in Grass Valley earlier Monday evening. The person's identity is known by the sheriff's office but has not been released.

The Grass Valley Police Department is investigating.

