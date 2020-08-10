Stockton man dies after vehicle falls 20 to 30 feet off overpass onto I-5, CHP says

Authorities said several witnesses tried to rescue the man in the car, but they were unable to save his life.

TRACY, Calif. — Several people bore witness to a horrific accident during their morning commute on Wednesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the Interstate 205 overpass.

"A witness traveling on eastbound [Interstate] 205 stated they observed a vehicle coming up behind them in the area of I-5. The vehicle was traveling at what appeared to be a high rate of speed. According to this witness, this vehicle attempted to go around slower moving traffic," said Officer Joe Whitlock, CHP-Tracy spokesperson.

As it did, CHP said it then tried passing a big rig, but clipped the rear of a tractor trailer.

"The vehicle went over the guard rail and fell 20 to 30 feet down to the northbound lanes of Interstate 5," Whitlock said.

Authorities said several witnesses tried to rescue the man in the car, but the vehicle caught fire.

Unfortunately, they were unable to save his life. Officials identified the man as Gregory Leiva, 32 of Stockton.

Falling from an overpass is a rare occurrence.

"I've only seen it a couple of times in my 23 years of being on this job," Whitlock said.

The freeway was closed for about two hours as cars made their way slowly through the dirt median.

The investigation is ongoing and CHP is continuing to gather more witness interviews.

WATCH ALSO: