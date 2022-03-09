Package explodes inside Amador County mailbox, officials say

A second package found at the scene was determined to have not contained another explosive, officials said.

FIDDLETOWN, Calif. — Law enforcement in Amador County are investigating after a package reportedly exploded inside of a mailbox Saturday.

According to the Amador County Sheriff's Office, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a parcel exploded in a mailbox near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road in Amador County. The explosion started a fire across the street which was quickly extinguished.

A second package was found on the ground directly in front of the exploded mailbox. Deputies called out a bomb squad to x-ray the package but they were unable to determine if the package could have been a second explosive device.

After detonating the package, officials determined it did not contain an explosive.

An investigation into the initial explosion and fire is underway and sheriff's officials ask those with information to contact the Amador County Sheriffs' Office.

