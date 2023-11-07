PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Painesville police officers came to the rescue of an animal in need early Thursday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the department, in the early morning hours of Thursday, there were sightings of a "masked bandit with a mayo jar stuck on its head" at the area of Bank Street near East Walnut Avenue. It turned out that the "masked bandit" was a raccoon.
Officers Chad Balausky and Steve Ettinger came to the rescue as they were able to get the raccoon to sit still and remove the mayonnaise jar from its head.. Watching all of the action was police intern Gill, who may have set a broad jump record moving out of the way of the animal once it was freed.
As the Painesville PD Facebook post put it, "you never know what you’ll see on night shift."
