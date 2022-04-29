Recent snow leads to Palisades Tahoe extending their season

Palisades Tahoe has officially extended its season to May 30th and through Memorial Day.

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The late spring storms resulted in more than seven feet of snow falling in the Sierra, therefore, Palisades Tahoe has officially extended its season to Memorial Day, May 30th.

After this weekend, however, the resort will be open from Friday to Sunday only, with Memorial Day on Monday as an exception.

For now, lifts will be open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., but Palisades Tahoe may shift their hours to 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. if there is a large amount of snowmelt.

What's still open?

Belmont Terrain Park will remain open through May 1st

The base area of Mountain Run will still be open for guests to ski through May 1st

The Funitel, the Aerial Tram, Shirley, Gold Coast, Big Blue, Mountain Meadow, Bailey’s Beach, Siberia, Granite Chief, Belmont, and possibly Solitude through May 1st

Granite Chief and Siberia will likely remain on schedule through May 8th

Reverse Traverse

What's fully closed?

KT-22 chairlift and terrain

The Alpine side of the resort and all lower mountain lifts on the Palisades side (with the exception of Wa She Shu)

In addition to extended dates, the annual 'Made In Tahoe' Festival will be coming back to The Village at Palisades Tahoe, on both May 28th and 29th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be workshops, live music, performances, and Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee chefs that celebrate all things created and made in Tahoe. Palisades Tahoe invites everyone to come and explore Tahoe’s community of creators.

Also, Palisades Tahoe will also start to have themed weekends with fun costumes, so you could be wearing all denim while skiing one week and wearing surf trunks or a bikini the next!