More snow Monday night pushed this year's ski season over the edge and broke a 25-year record

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Light snowfall earlier this week pushed Palisades Tahoe over the edge and made the 2022-23 season the snowiest season on record!

The ski resort says it saw an additional 10” Monday night, pushing this year’s snowfall total to 710”. It breaks the previously held record of 707” from the 2016-17 season.

The average season snowfall is around 400”, so this year’s total is 178% of average.

Last month the resort announced it would be open for skiing through July 4. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect there in the spring and summer months:

April

Alpine and Palisades will both be open every day of the week. The last day of operation for the base-to-base gondola is April 30.

May

Alpine will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays while Palisades will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The Funitel’s last day will be May 29 and the aerial tram will close on the same day but will re-open in June for sightseeing.

June

Alpine will be open Friday-Sunday every week and Palisades will be closed to skiing and snowboarding. The Village at Palisades Tahoe will stay open, and the aerial tram reopens June 23.

July

Only Alpine will be open July 1-4. Palisades will be closed for skiing and snowboarding.

The resort says they generally run the Funitel through the warmer months but the haul ropes have to be replaced this year, which is why only Alpine is open in the summer.

