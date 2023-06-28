Parade, fireworks returning to Modesto for Fourth of July | Need to Know

From a 150-year-old parade to a fireworks show, here's what you need to know about celebrating Independence Day in Modesto.

MODESTO, Calif. — History will be both celebrated and made in Modesto this Independence Day as the city hosts its milestone 150th Annual Fourth of July Parade.

The parade will be hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Modesto. It begins on July 4 at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of F and 10th Streets.

The parade's route will take floats through downtown Modesto before ending at the Lincoln School Shopping Center. This year's special guest is Modesto native and Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland.

Hours after the parade, Modesto's Single-A baseball team the Nuts will be taking on their rivals the Stockton Ports at John Thurmond Field.

The game begins at 7:05 p.m. and will be followed by a fireworks show. Tickets range from $8-14. The Fourth of July game kicks off a six-game series between the two valley teams.

Parade Route

Fourth of July Fireworks Safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks at your home, bypassing the parades and public events, you should read up on local ordinances before buying any fireworks.

An average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

To celebrate the Fourth of July safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, but never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.

