The Hyatt family has been in the Paradise area since 1959. Several descendants of the family still live in the area in 2018.

Several dozen of their family members are displaced because of the Camp Fire and 15 homes destroyed so far.

Carol Wagner is one of them. She had to evacuate Thursday.

"Within 27 minutes of leaving my house it went from light to dark," Carol said. "We were gridlocked in traffic."

Carol said she had to make a decision of whether to stay in her car and try to beat traffic or leave all of her belongings behind and run.

"I had to make a decision," Carol said. "Am I gonna stay here and burn or leave my car? I'm gonna be faster running on the road than in gridlock traffic. I parked my car on the side of the road and told my daughter we're running. Grabbed my dog and we went down the road."

A few miles away in Paradise off Lurena Avenue, her niece Amanda Wagner was evacuating too.

"When we're leaving it was pretty scary," Amanda said. "We saw people running down the road carrying their babies on bikes. The kids were crying too."

The family has so many stories of survival. They are thankful they are unharmed but many of their homes were not saved.

The family says they have so much grief yet so much gratitude since they still have each other.

"Right now everybody in our family is accounted for and we're really thankful for that," Amanda said.

"Be kind and be loving and make sure you support your friends and your family and don't take for granted what you have," Carol said.

If you would like to help out the family, the family has set up a GoFundMe page.

