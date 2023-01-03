The 13-bedroom estate has 16 bathrooms, six kitchens, two bowling lanes, spa, casino room, and 15-car garage.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A 13-bedroom estate in Paradise Valley is on the market for $75 million, making it one of the priciest pieces of real estate in the Valley.

WOW Luxury Properties and Cullum Homes claim the 40,000-square-foot property is the "most expensive" home ever built in Arizona.

"With some of the country's most successful entrepreneurs moving here, a lot of them being from California, New York and Chicago, we feel this is an untapped market and this level of a luxury estate is needed," said Cullum Homes Co-Owner Lindsay Cullum Colwell in a statement.

The custom home has 16 bathrooms, eight half-bathrooms, a spa, a home gym, a movie theatre, a conference room, a library, a casino room, two outdoor pools, a recording studio, multiple kitchens, and a 15-car garage.

David Hersh, CEO of WOW Luxury Properties, said the new residents moving to the Valley expect more for their money so his company is trying to meet those high expectations.

"We are ready now to show the next level of luxury real estate," Hersh said in a statement.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.