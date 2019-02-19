PARADISE, Calif. — It is an incredible story of survival.

More than 100 days after the Camp Fire started in Paradise, a dog named Kingston was found and reunited with his family.

Maleah Ballejos' mind was racing as she waited for Kingston to come out of the shelter he was staying inside.

"I'm going to start crying," she said.

Maleah Ballejos is back with her beloved dog Kingston

Madison Meyer

When Kingston came outside, Maleah ran right over to him and gave him a big hug. She said, "Hi baby!" through tears.

Kingston went missing as the Ballejos family was evacuating their home in Paradise. He jumped out of the back of their truck because he was scared.

He took off running and because the fire was so dangerous and chaotic, the family held onto hope he survived.

"When i found out, just about brought me to tears. I'm so proud of him. I can't believe it. He's a true survivor, and it's a testament to the American spirit," said Gabriel Ballejos, Kingston's family member.

Ballejos said his family never lost hope. They put up flyers, contacted shelters after the fire and also searched on their own.

101 days later, they got a call he was found safe. Ben Lepe, a dog-trapper, was able to secure Kingston in his trap and take him to the local rescue group Friends of Camp Fire Cats.

Ben Lepe

"He was lost and he found his way and he survived and it's amazing and special and so thankful and grateful to have him home again," Ballejos said.

It's believed, Kingston survived by eating skunks. When he was picked up, he smelt just like a skunk.

"We are going to give him a bath," Maleah said.

Friends of Camp Fire Cats has a mission to find as many lost pets as possible.

"Altogether, [we've found] 200 since we've started," said one member of the group.

For the group, reuniting lost pets with their family is the best feeling.

"For people that have lost everything to be able to reunite them with an animal they thought they lost is the light at the end of the tunnel and gives them the hope they need," said Hannah Braden.

Hope is restored for the Ballejos family. They have their Kingston back, and they have a pretty amazing story to tell.

"It's an unbelievable story. 101 days he went missing he's still here and used his survival skills and he's a true survivor," Ballejos said.

