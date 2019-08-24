GRIDLEY, Calif. — If you would like to head up to the Butte County Fair, there are only two days left!

Some public events in northern California may be affected by the ongoing "Mountain Fire" in Shasta County, but based on weather conditions, Butte County isn't likely to be impacted, according to Cal Fire.

Robert Foxworthy, a spokesperson for Cal Fire said that when he left the Mountain Fire it was no longer putting smoke out into the air. He said when he got to Chico the air wasn't much different than a typical day.

WHAT YOU'LL FIND AT THE FAIR

The Butte County Fair will have the usual rides, food, livestock shows and family fun! Here are some highlights:

Saturday, Aug. 24 10 a.m. / Livestock auction begins 6 p.m./ Grandstand opens for the Demolition Derby. Tickets are $16.

Sunday, Aug. 25 7 p.m. / Skynnyn Lynnyrd, a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd band, will perform in the grandstand arena.



A full schedule of events can be found on the Butte County Fair Facebook page.

TICKET PRICES

Admission on Saturday and Sunday is $10 for adults and $5 for children (ages 6-12) as well as seniors.

Tickets for the destruction derby cost $16.

THE DETAILS!

The fair runs Thursday, Aug. 22 to Sunday, Aug. 25.

On Saturday, the fair opens at noon and closes at midnight. On Sunday, the fair opens at noon and closes at 11 p.m.

The Butte County Fair is at 199 E Hazel St in Gridley, Calif.

