Six people were arrested on several Camp Fire-related charges Monday for crimes including looting, being in evacuation zones and being in possession of suspected stolen property, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said.

Case No. 1

48-year-old Jason Burns of Chico and 48-year-old Michael Salisbury of Reno were arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm , possession of an assault weapon, possession of a machine gun (fully automatic weapon), possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a stolen vehicle, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and entering into an evacuated area, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Case No. 2

27-year-old Teddy King of Paradise and 38-year-old John Brown of Oroville were both arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into the Butte County Jail, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Case No. 3

22-year-old Shayne Tinnel Jr. of Magalia and 42-year-old Tracy Sizer of Magalia were both arrested and charged with vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and looting, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

