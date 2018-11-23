If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

CHICO, Calif. — There are more than 700 California National Guard troops helping local agencies during the relief efforts at the site of California’s most deadly and devastating fire. On Thanksgiving day, California Military Department leaders toured the joint operations center for the Camp Fire efforts in Chico.

Both the California National Guard and Governor’s Office of Emergency Services operations together. Troops who were away from their families on the holiday were surprised with a Thanksgiving turkey dinner by California’s high military leadership.

California Adjutant General David Baldwin met with troops working in the field to wish them a happy holiday and to thank them for their service.

Troops have set up dozens of tents on a plot of land just outside the Chico airport to stage supplies and troops that are helping with relief operations.

The National Guard is helping local agencies with security, search and extraction of human remains, removal of dangerous debris, and building tents to temporarily house survivors of the Camp Fire.

