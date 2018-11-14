SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PG&E's stock lost more than 20 percent of its value Wednesday after the utility said it does not have nearly enough insurance coverage if it is found liable for a Northern California wildfire that has left at least 48 people dead and destroyed about 7,700 homes.

San Francisco based Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. told Wall Street regulators that if its equipment were found to have caused the fire that has ravaged the town of Paradise, California, it "could be subject to significant liability in excess of insurance coverage."

That would deal a major blow to the utilities' finances and operations, it said. It noted that investigators have not yet determined the cause of the blaze.

PG&E's stock was down $7.03 to $25.69, a level it hasn't seen since 2003. It has lost about 45 percent of its value since the fire broke out last week.

Camp Fire: Faces of the Fire Bob, fire captain from Oregon, and his crew arrived in Paradise Friday. They were tasked with going through the wreckage checking for hazards and bodies."When many of these people left, their homes were still standing," he said. "Now they're gone." Lance Garwood cuts down fire-weakened trees. He prepped a tree to cut in a neighborhood off Pentz Road in Paradise. He seemed remorseful to cut it down. When homeowners are allowed to returned, he said it'll be one less thing to worry about. Leo Benedetti, 78, was at a roadblock trying to take water into Paradise for his goats. The photographer took the water for Benedetti. His house was standing and goats were alive. The fire stopped close to the home and goats in the backyard. Lexy Friendshuh, a senior at Paradise High School, found out she lost her home Tuesday morning after a friend told her. She said a lot of her friends lost their homes too.Then went to an event planned by her principal to see her friends again. Loren Lighthall, the principal of Paradise High School, organized an event for his studens in Chico. "For high school kids they need to see each other," Loren said. Liane Young, 85, left Magalia early. She needed medication. She's now sleeping in a tent with her dogs. “I lived through World War II, I am going to live through this,” she said. Laura Whitaker and her dog Sadie are sleeping in a tent at the Walmart parking lot in Chico. Laura lost her home of 13 years in the Camp Fire. She said she feels stronger now than she's ever has. “I just feel blessed that my kids are ok,” she said. The Hyatt family has a total of 65 people displaced by the fire. They said they're ok; they have each other and they're staying in Red Bluff with a family member. Matthew Masters, Berry Creek resident, grabbed his bunny, pigs, chickens, and dogs, put them in his pickup and rushed them to Oroville. Jose Uriarte came to a Chico evacuation center, and handed food to people who hadn't had a hot meal in days . David Insular said he hopes his home is still standing. He's now living in a Walmart parking lot. "I just want a place to lay down and stretch out for a little bit," David said. Michelle Monnot and Stephen Terry are volunteer firefighters and worked on the front lines. They reunited with Michelle's sister, Dawn Dodele, at a community meeting. Nathan and George took refuge at Butte County Fairgrounds after evacuating. They rescued this dog on the way.

The company said it has wildfire liability insurance coverage of about $1.4 billion for the year that ends July 31, 2019. An analyst with Citi Investment Research estimates damages from the fire could exceed $15 billion but noted that the state of California "will likely step in to protect the utility and its customers."

Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

In a lawsuit filed this week, Californians who have lost homes in the state's deadliest and most destructive wildfire said a high voltage transmission line failed, sparking the fire. They accuse PG&E of failing to maintain infrastructure and properly inspecting and maintaining its power transmission lines.

RELATED: How to help the victims of the Camp Fire

PG&E told state regulators last week that it experienced a problem on a transmission line just before the blaze erupted in the vicinity. In a filing Thursday with the state Public Utilities Commission, it said it had detected an outage on an electrical transmission line. It said a subsequent aerial inspection detected damage to a transmission tower on the line.

PG&E President Geisha Williams told the Chico Enterprise-Record on Tuesday that it was too soon to determine if sparks from a transmission line ignited the fire.

She said the sparks are one of several "options" investigators are reviewing.

Consumer advocates are concerned that ratepayers could face higher bills to pay for the damages.

Because of a new law passed by the California Legislature to limit the damages PG&E might pay for 2017's wildfires, some think those protections might be extended to the current blazes.

Senate Bill 901, signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in September, will allow companies like PG&E to raise utility rates if the liability payments threaten them with bankruptcy.

The utility raised concerns, and lawmakers agreed, that a bankruptcy would lead to steep rate hikes, and sharing the liability would be a better way to manage the risk to utility customers.

Company spokesman Paul Moreno declined Tuesday to discuss liability issues.

"The cause of the Camp Fire has not been determined. (The California Department of Fire and Forestry) is investigating the cause of the fire," Moreno said.

SB 901 applies to 2017 fires where PG&E is determined to be liable for damages. State fire investigators found the company was to blame for several fires in Napa and Sonoma counties, and beyond, in October last year.

Wolfe Research analyst Steven Fleishman wrote in a Sunday research report that "we do not believe the utilities would absorb all the fire damages" due to the new law.

But Bank of America research analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith said Monday in a research report that "the fire will still result in a growing deficit to be borne by shareholders if ratepayer recovery is not granted."

PG&E already stopped paying a quarterly dividend to stockholders in December 2017 because of the potential liabilities from that year's fires.

PG&E did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott McLean said Wednesday the blaze has charred 210 square miles (544 square kilometers) and that it is one-third contained.

RELATED: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.

Watch Now: Episode 2: A cafe owner steps in to help when a Redding man faces an unspeakable tragedy in the aftermath of the Carr Fire.

The Arizona Republic and Redding Record Searchlight contributed to this report.

© 2018 KXTV