Update 8 p.m.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office says 77 people have been killed by the Camp Fire while 993 names remain on the list of unaccounted for.

Update 4:45 p.m.

More than 50 people gathered at a memorial for the victims of the Northern California wildfire at a church in Chico.

At least 77 bodies have been recovered in the fire zone about 170 miles north of San Francisco.

At the vigil Sunday, Pastor Jesse Kearns recited a prayer for first responders as people hugged, some with tears in their eyes.

"We ask for continued strength as they are growing weary right now," he said. A banner on the altar read, "we will rise from the ashes."

Crews searching for remains are stepping up their efforts ahead of rains forecast for later this week that could complicate their work

Jacob Kliebe, a pastor at another local church, prayed for comfort and strength for the days ahead.

The sights of Butte County's Camp Fire PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a shopping center destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a shopping center destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Figurines are displayed on the roof of a car that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: A Paradise police officer walks under crime scene tape that blocks off an area where human remains were found in a car that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: A rescue worker spray paints a zero on the driveway of a burned home that was searched for human remains after the Camp Fire burned through on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) CHICO, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Camp Fire evacuee Sarah Rowland kisses a friend's dog as she camps in a Walmart parking lot on November 15, 2018 in Chico, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Rescue workers search for human remains at a home that was burned by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) CHICO, CA - NOVEMBER 15: A Camp Fire evacuee sorts through donated clothing at an evacuation shelter in a Walmart parking lot on November 15, 2018 in Chico, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) CHICO, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Camp Fire evacuee Mark Feil holds his dog Ginger as he camps in a Walmart parking lot on November 15, 2018 in Chico, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) CHICO, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Camp Fire evacuees watch television as they camp in a Walmart parking lot on November 15, 2018 in Chico, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark's burned property is seen in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark walks in what was his house, destroyed by Camp fire, in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark's burned property is seen in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark's burned property is seen in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark walks in what was his house, destroyed by Camp fire, in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Sheriff deputies carry a body bag with human remains that were discovered at a home that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killed at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A hearse drives through a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killed at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A rescue worker lifts a cadaver dog over a section of roof that collapsed as she searches for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise, charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people, and destroying over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Fire evacuees camp at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. - Firefighters backed by air tankers and helicopters battled California's raging wildfires for a seventh day on Wednesday as the authorities in the worst-hit county released a list of over 100 missing people. At least 51 deaths have been reported so far from the deadliest wildfires in California's recent history and body recovery teams were going house-to-house with cadaver dogs in Paradise. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) A pebble is seen at a donation fair for fire evacuees camping at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. Volunteers cook at a donation fair for fire evacuees camping at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. Volunteer Cathryn Flores classifies clothes at a donation fair for fire evacuees camping at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. Fire evacuees camp at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. The Black Bear Diner burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Messages are shown on a bulletin board at The Neighborhood Church in Chico, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Numerous postings fill the message board as evacuees, family and friends search for people missing from the northern California wildfire. A sign hangs on a wall at the Paradise Elementary School destroyed by the Camp Fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. BIG BEND, CA - NOVEMBER 11: A fire truck stands by as the Camp Fire burns in the hills on November 11, 2018 near Oroville, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring 105,000 acres, killed 23 people and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 20 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) BIG BEND, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Cal Fire Captain Steve Millosovich carries a cage full of cats that were found in the road after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Big Bend, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Firefighters hold a morning meeting as they continue to battle the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 100,000 acres and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at 20 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) BIG BEND, CA - NOVEMBER 09: A rescued donkey stands tied to a road sign on the side of the road after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Big Bend, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: California Governor Jerry Brown (L) tours a school burned by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and destroying over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) California Governor Jerry Brown and FEMA Adminstrator Brock Long and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke tour a school burned by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and destroying over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A rescue worker uses a cadaver dog to search for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A rescue worker uses a cadaver dog to search for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Rescue workers prepare to search for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Yellow caution tape marks the spot where human remains were discovered at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A rescue worker searches for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Power lines are seen against a smoky landscape near Pulga, California, east of Paradise, California on November 11, 2018. - Search teams scoured the carnage of California's most destructive ever wildfire for victims on Sunday, as the state-wide death toll rose to 26 with high winds hampering the effort to rescue property and save lives. At least 23 people have lost their lives in and around the Paradise community of 27,000, according to an official count by authorities. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Yuba and Butte County Sheriff officers discover bone fragments inside a burned vehicle in Concow, California on November 11, 2018 after the Camp fire ripped through the area. - The death toll from the devastating California wildfire has matched that of the deadliest to hit the state, with 29 people killed, a local sheriff said on November 11. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) A hearse drives off with multiple bodies aboard after the Camp fire tore through the area in Concow, California on November 11, 2018. - The death toll from the devastating California wildfire has matched that of the deadliest to hit the state, with 29 people killed, a local sheriff said on November 11. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) TOPSHOT - Flames from the Camp fire burn near a home atop a ridge near Big Bend, California, on November 10, 2018. - The death toll from the most destructive fire to hit California rose to 23 on November 10 as rescue workers recovered more bodies of people killed by the devastating blaze. Ten of the bodies were found in the town of Paradise while four were discovered in the Concow area, both in Butte County. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Sheriff deputies walk through a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 near Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring 105,000 acres, killed 23 people and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 20 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) OROVILLE, CA - NOVEMBER 11: The Camp Fire burns in the hills on November 11, 2018 near Oroville, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 105,000 acres, killed 23 people and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 25 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) A helicopter makes a water drop in the Feather River Canyon, east of Paradise, California on November 11, 2018. - Search teams scoured the carnage of California's most destructive ever wildfire for victims on Sunday, as the state-wide death toll rose to 26 with high winds hampering the effort to rescue property and save lives. At least 23 people have lost their lives in and around the Paradise community of 27,000, according to an official count by authorities. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Fans wear face masks in the stands during the NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 11, 2018 in Oakland, California. An Air Quality Advisory was issued due to heavy wildfire smoke in parts of the Bay Area from the Camp Fire in Butte County. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Update 3:45 p.m.

Volunteers in white coveralls, hard hats and masks poked through ash and debris Sunday, searching for the remains of victims of the devastating Northern California wildfire before rains that are forecast for this week complicate their efforts.

Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

While the predicted downpours could help tamp down the blazes that have killed 76 people so far, they also could wash away telltale fragments of bone, or turn loose, dry ash into a thick paste that would frustrate the search.

A team of 10 volunteers went from burned house to burned house Sunday in the devastated town of Paradise, accompanied by a cadaver dog with a bell on its collar that jingled in the grim landscape.

The members of the team scrutinized the rubble in five-minute sweeps, using sticks to move aside debris and focused on vehicles, bathtubs and what was left of mattresses. When no remains were found, they spray-painted a large, orange "0'' near the house.

Up to 400 people were involved in the overall search and recovery effort. Robert Panak, a volunteer on a different team from Napa County, spent the morning searching homes, but didn't find any remains.

Asked whether the job was tough, the 50-year-old volunteer said, "I just think about the positives, bringing relief to the families, closure."

He said his approach was to try to picture the house before it burned and think about where people might have hidden.

Nearly 1,300 names are on a list of people who are unaccounted for more than a week after the fire began in Butte County, authorities said late Saturday. They stressed that the long roster does not mean they believe all those on the list are missing.

Sheriff Kory Honea pleaded with evacuees to review the list of those reported as unreachable by family and friends and to call the department if those people are known to be safe.

Deputies have located hundreds of people to date, but the overall number keeps growing because they are adding more names, including those from the chaotic early hours of the disaster, Honea said.

"As much as I wish that we could get through all of this before the rains come, I don't know if that's possible," he said.

Honea said it was within the "realm of possibility" that officials would never know the exact death toll from the blaze.

Hundreds of search and recovery personnel are involved in the effort, going to homes when they receive tips that someone might have died there.

But they are also doing a more comprehensive, "door-to-door" and "car-to-car" search of areas, said Joe Moses, a commander with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, who is helping oversee the search and rescue effort.

The search area is huge, Moses said, with many structures that need to be checked.

The fire also burned many places to the ground, creating a landscape unique to many search-and- rescue personnel, he said.

"Here we're looking for very small parts and pieces, and so we have to be very diligent and systematic in how we do your searches," he said Friday.

The remains of five more people were found Saturday, including four in Paradise and one in nearby Concow, bringing the number of dead to 76.

Among them was Lolene Rios, 56, whose son, Jed, tearfully told KXTV in Sacramento that his mother had an "endless amount of love" for him.

President Donald Trump toured the area Saturday, joined by California's outgoing and incoming governors, both Democrats who have traded sharp barbs with the Republican administration. Trump also visited Southern California, where firefighters were making progress on a wildfire that tore through communities west of Los Angeles from Thousand Oaks to Malibu, killing three people.

"We've never seen anything like this in California; we've never seen anything like this yet. It's like total devastation," Trump said as he stood amid the ruins of Paradise and pledged the full support of the federal government.

Soon after the fire began, Trump blamed state officials for poor forest management and threatened to cut off federal funding.

"He's got our back," outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation."

"There have been some back and forth between California leaders and the president," Brown said. "But in the face of tragedy, people tend to rise above some of their lesser propensities. So I think we're on a good path."

He also suggested California's severe wildfires will make believers of even the most ardent climate change skeptics "in less than five years," and that those living near forests might need to build underground shelters to protect them from fires.

Rain was forecast for midweek in the Paradise area. The National Weather Service said the area could get 20 mph sustained winds and 40 mph gusts, which could make it hard for crews to keep making progress against the blaze.

Northern California's Camp Fire has destroyed nearly 10,000 homes and torched 233 square miles (603 square kilometers). It was 55 percent contained.

Honea expressed hope that Trump's visit would help with recovery, saying the tour by the Republican president and California's Democratic leaders "signals a spirit of cooperation here that ultimately benefit this community and get us on a path toward recovery."

Camp Fire: Faces of the Fire Ashley Prestesater is part of animal rescue team Cowboy 911. With the permission of owners, it is her job to break in to homes and rescue animals that were left behind. Matt Reddam said that when telling children about the fire it is best to be honest and calm as he did when telling his sons Liam and Caleb. Greg Beyelia (left) gave Wayne Williamson a ride to apply for a job, bought him a phone and took him to lunch. They also found out they were neighbors before the fire. Leah Parker is part of Cowboy 911 and saves animals. “We're on the sixth day, we don't have much time," Leah said. "A lot of hungry animals. A lot of animals out here to get to." David Doolittle, an Oroville resident, got to feed his animals for the first time in a week after being evacuated from the Camp Fire. Daniel Hansen was displaced after the Camp Fire and has been living outside the Walmart in Chico for around a week. Heather Roebuck had just give birth to newborn daughter Hallie when evacuations began at Feather River Hospital. She was separated from her husband and Hallie during the chaos. For 10 hours Bill Roth battled California's deadliest wildfire with only a garden hose and shovel, all while listening to Beethoven. The 65-year-old described it as being in hell For the past few days Reuben has been at work, spending time with people impacted by the fire. The therapy dog was with first responders when ABC10's Ananda Rochita first met him. Bob, fire captain from Oregon, and his crew arrived in Paradise Friday. They were tasked with going through the wreckage checking for hazards and bodies."When many of these people left, their homes were still standing," he said. "Now they're gone." Lance Garwood cuts down fire-weakened trees. He prepped a tree to cut in a neighborhood off Pentz Road in Paradise. He seemed remorseful to cut it down. When homeowners are allowed to returned, he said it'll be one less thing to worry about. Leo Benedetti, 78, was at a roadblock trying to take water into Paradise for his goats. The photographer took the water for Benedetti. His house was standing and goats were alive. The fire stopped close to the home and goats in the backyard. Lexy Friendshuh, a senior at Paradise High School, found out she lost her home Tuesday morning after a friend told her. She said a lot of her friends lost their homes too.Then went to an event planned by her principal to see her friends again. Loren Lighthall, the principal of Paradise High School, organized an event for his studens in Chico. "For high school kids they need to see each other," Loren said. Liane Young, 85, left Magalia early. She needed medication. She's now sleeping in a tent with her dogs. “I lived through World War II, I am going to live through this,” she said. Laura Whitaker and her dog Sadie are sleeping in a tent at the Walmart parking lot in Chico. Laura lost her home of 13 years in the Camp Fire. She said she feels stronger now than she's ever has. “I just feel blessed that my kids are ok,” she said. The Hyatt family has a total of 65 people displaced by the fire. They said they're ok; they have each other and they're staying in Red Bluff with a family member. Matthew Masters, Berry Creek resident, grabbed his bunny, pigs, chickens, and dogs, put them in his pickup and rushed them to Oroville. Jose Uriarte came to a Chico evacuation center, and handed food to people who hadn't had a hot meal in days . David Insular said he hopes his home is still standing. He's now living in a Walmart parking lot. "I just want a place to lay down and stretch out for a little bit," David said. Michelle Monnot and Stephen Terry are volunteer firefighters and worked on the front lines. They reunited with Michelle's sister, Dawn Dodele, at a community meeting. Nathan and George took refuge at Butte County Fairgrounds after evacuating. They rescued this dog on the way.

Update 1:20 p.m.

Crews searching for remains of people after the devastating Northern California wildfire are stepping up their efforts ahead of rains forecast for later this week that could complicate their work.

A team of 10 volunteers along with a cadaver dog were examining burned houses Sunday in a Paradise neighborhood looking for victims.

They're focusing on vehicles, bathtubs and mattress springs that would indicate a charred bed.

If no remains are found, the team leaves a note in orange spray paint near the home.

Rain would help suppress the fire but could also complicate the search and recovery effort. Officials say ash that is now dry and easy to dust off would turn into paste, making it harder to uncover remains.

At least 76 bodies have been recovered in the fire zone.

Original story:

California's governor is expressing optimism that President Donald Trump will support the state as it deals with raging wildfires.

Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown said in an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation" airing Sunday that the Republican president has "got our back" and has pledged to continue to help.

Trump initially blamed state officials for poor forest management in exacerbating the fires and threatened to cut off federal funding. He's since signed an emergency declaration and toured the devastated areas Saturday with Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom.

Brown also suggested in the CBS interview that the wildfires will make believers of even the most ardent climate change skeptics "in less than five years" and that those living near forests might need to build underground shelters to protect them from wildfires going forward.

RELATED: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.

Watch episode 8 now: California’s leaders tell us we’ve entered a “new normal” of more intense wildfires. The truth is: Experts think the deadly mega-fires we’ve seen are just a preview of the new normal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.