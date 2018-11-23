The deadly and destructive Camp Fire is 95 percent contained, however more human remains were found on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 84.

According to Cal Fire, more than 150,000 acres have burned and 13,631 homes were destroyed in the deadly wildfire. The cause is still under investigation.

In a press release Thursday, officials announced that 84 people have died and three firefighters were injured in the blaze.

At a press conference Wednesday, the Butte County Sheriff's Office announced that they have tentatively identified 58 of the people killed in the Camp Fire. Those names have not yet been released.

