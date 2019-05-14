PARADISE, Calif. — Clean up of properties in Paradise destroyed by the Camp Fire is being shifted to areas away from waterways while officials figure out how to best protect endangered species.

The reported delays are impacting properties near water sources. According to Cal OES, debris removal crews, along with Cal Recycle, water boards, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, are working together to ensure the process does not threaten the endangered species that use the waterways.

Some of the sensitive species identified in the area, according to CDFW, include Central Valley Chinook salmon and steelhead, Foothill yellow-legged frogs, California red-legged frogs, the Western pond turtle and various species of birds and bats.

RELATED: ‘Trauma is an everyday thing’ | Crisis-level housing shortage hurting Chico, Camp Fire survivors

Cal OES Public Information Officer Justin Jacobs told ABC10 that while debris removal teams await a resolution on that issue, they are still pushing forward in other areas.

“Every debris removal operation is unique and requires regular adjustments by state planning and operations teams,” Jacobs said. “There have been shifts in where debris crews operate as we await protocols…to be developed and implemented in the areas that have been identified as having endangered species and/or ecosystems.”

Jacobs said about 800 properties are located in proximity to waterways. And he said, while debris cleanup on some properties is temporarily on hold, overall recovery efforts are progressing daily.

A resolution to for the environmental concerns is expected “in the coming days,” said Jacobs. In the meantime, more than 100 properties per day are being cleared by 141 debris removal crews, according to Cal OES.

File - In this Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, a vehicle rests in front of a home leveled by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. A federal judge on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, ordered board members of Pacific Gas & Electric to tour the Northern California town of Paradise, which was leveled by a wildfire that may have been caused by the utility's equipment. The judge ordered the tour as part of the utility's punishment for violating its felony probation terms, reported the San Francisco Chronicle. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

AP

The issue evoked a strong response from State Sen. Jim Nielson, R-Tehama, who spoke out about it on Friday.

“This is truly absurd. Camp Fire survivors must be the chief priority in our cleanup efforts in Paradise and the Ridge. They genuinely deserve the best opportunity to rebuild their lives and restore their communities,” Nielson wrote on his government Facebook page.

RELATED: Paradise Chamber lists open, closed businesses on interactive website

Jordan Traverso, Deputy Director of Communications for the state department of fish and wildlife, says they shared with debris removal crews some best practices on how cleanup could be done with respect to the sensitive habitat. She said the department did not ask for a delay, and that Cal OES is the final word on a decision like that.

“We are all saddened by the losses suffered in last year’s Camp Fire and both Cal OES and CDFW are working hard in the community on clean up and recovery efforts,” Traverso said.

The Camp Fire destroyed nearly 19,000 structures, about 14,000 of which were homes. It burned more than 153,000 acres of land, killing 85 people and injuring 17 others, including five firefighters. It was the most destructive wildfire in California history.

Paradise: 6 months after Camp Fire A Paradise sign in front of logs, six months after the Camp Fire. People are returning to Paradise after the Camp Fire struck six months ago. Public transportation has begun to operate again in Paradise. The businesses in Paradise are starting to re-open. Antique owner's store is re-open for business in Paradise. The recreation center is open for community gatherings, six months after the wildfire. Worker directing traffic in the town of Paradise amid construction. Man parks in front of Thai Cuisine six months after the Camp Fire, "open" beaming through the window to welcome customers. Three months after the Camp Fire struck Paradise, California, Lyons Express Lube-N-Oil re-opened. Although construction is occurring, many buildings remain destroyed in Paradise. 13,972 homes are still in ruins from the fire in Paradise, California, according to CalRecycle. 13,972 homes are still in ruins from the fire in Paradise, California, according to CalRecycle. Empty mailboxes stand in front of a destroyed home. Although some reconstruction has begun, 13,972 homes are still in ruins, according to CalRecycle. This property has been completely cleared of debris. Crews clear an average of 100 properties everyday, according to CalRecycle. Trucks are currently carrying out waste and debris from cleanup sites. 672,230 tons of debris has been removed from Paradise since the fire, according to CalRecycle. Burned out vehicles, like this school bus, still await cleanup after the Camp Fire. Although some reconstruction has begun, 13,972 homes are still in ruins from the fire in Paradise, California, according to CalRecycle. Burned out vehicles are still in view as Paradise attempts to return to normal.

WATCH MORE: Camp Fire: Battling flames in Paradise with a garden hose and Beethoven

Bill Roth fought flames for 10 hours to save his home from the Camp Fire. Armed with nothing more than a garden hose, he saw things that haunt him to this day and watched as all of his Butte County, California neighbors' homes were destroyed. What's life like six months later in Paradise for Beethoven Bill?