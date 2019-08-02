PARADISE, Calif. — The number of fatalities from the Camp Fire has been reduced from 86 to 85, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.
The reduction comes after officials say that remains once believed to have been two individuals were actually the same person.
At one point, counts for the Camp Fire fatalities reached 88, however, the number decreased due to DNA revealing separate fatality cases to be only one case.
The updated fatality count stands at 85.
Additionally, the number of unaccounted for individuals has been reduced from three to two.
Sacramento police located John Demianew, who was listed as unaccounted for after the Camp Fire. Demianew had an active warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody.
In their update, authorities also released the names of two more people killed from the Camp Fire: Chris Maltby, 69 of Paradise and Ronald Schenk, 75 of Paradise.
As Paradise tries to recover from the devastation caused by the Camp Fire, Mother Nature decided to make that recovery that much more difficult.