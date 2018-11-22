Butte County will be preparing for students to return to schools on December 3, and, to those looking to help with the transition, Tim Taylor, Butte County Superintendent of Schools, has advice on how to help.

Taylor went to social media to address questions about how people can help the students and teachers that were affected by the Camp Fire.

His first suggestion was a prayer or toast to the more than 5,000 students and more than 500 educators who lost their homes or were displaced due to the fire.

In addition, he suggested writing a letter to Butte County Preschool to High School children and teachers with drawings or photos showing where you’re from and a positive message. These messages and photos will be posted on their Butte Schools WALL to share with the community and online.

Those who are wanting to donate funds can contribute through the North Valley Community Foundation for the Butte County Schools Fire Relief Fund. The fund provides direct support to schools in Butte County. Taylor suggests writing your family name/Butte Schools Strong under the name recognition section.

Gift cards can also be sent with a letter and picture to:

Attention: Butte Schools Strong

Butte County Office of Education

1859 Bird St.

Oroville, CA 95965

According to Taylor, funds will go toward rebuilding the Visual and Performing Arts, Technology, Ag Ed, Sports, Academics, and everything Preschool to 12th grade.

