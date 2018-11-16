If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

With more resources pouring into the search for the victims of the Camp Fire, authorities are looking to use cutting edge DNA technologies to help the efforts.

A Rapid DNA analysis machine will be used to help expedite identification for the 63 Camp Fire victims, 53 of which are tentatively identified but awaiting DNA confirmation.

Rapid DNA refers to portable devices that can identify genetics in hours as opposed to days or weeks. Additional coroner team members and DNA experts from the Department of Justice (DOJ) were brought in to help with the DNA identification.

Individuals who believe a family member died in the Camp Fire can submit DNA samples at the Butte County Sheriff's office between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. or 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The DOJ's role at the Camp Fire

The California DOJ was on scene as of November 10, according to DOJ spokesperson Jennifer Molinas.

“Following the devastating wildfires, our forensic experts are training local law enforcement on how to use DNA collection tool kits that we provide, and stand ready to evaluate DNA samples,” Molinas said. “Through our Missing Persons DNA Program, we then compare the DNA samples taken from unidentified persons with DNA samples from family members.”

Since experts at the DOJ joined the effort in Butte County, they’ve been training law enforcement on the DNA sample collection process and providing missing persons and unidentified person kits. They’ve also been working with the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office for the submission of remains that remain unidentified from dental and physical exams.

They are collecting samples from both family members and victims and expect to have results in about two to four weeks. They said the length of time will depend on when they receive DNA samples.

Alameda County Sheriff Coroner officers search for human remains at a burned residence in Paradise, California on November 12, 2018.

JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

Can DNA samples for identifications be used for crime profiles?

“The answer is no – the DNA from family members may not be compared to crime scene profiles,” said Molinas. “The samples are submitted voluntarily and can only be used for the purpose of identification. In fact, there are penalties for misuse or improper disclosure.”

Under California law, the government cannot use these DNA samples for any other purpose than identification. The sample can even be destroyed upon request.

Retained samples from living people are only to be used for identifying a victim’s remains, and they are destroyed after a positive identification with a victim’s remains and a report is made. The only caveat in the law that creates an exception is if law enforcement believes criminal means from someone else was involved.

