CHICO, Calif. — For several weeks, Camp Fire survivors have been living at the Red Cross emergency shelter at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico.

As many survivors found out this week, that shelter will be closing soon.

"The emergency shelter at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico is set to close today," said Casey Hatcher, Public Information Officer for the Butte County Sheriff's Department.

Even though the shelter is set to close Jan. 31, that doesn't mean that the survivors will be forced out.

"It's possible that there may be a few people there who aren't able to make that transition today and the Red Cross has indicated to the county that they do have the ability to continue shelter operations to assist those people," Hatcher told ABC10.

As you can imagine, this has sent some survivors panicking as they figure out their next steps.

"Where am I going to go?" asked Camp fire survivor Michael White. "Right now, I don't know. They're concerned about that. They've been saying today that if you don't have a place then you need to figure something out."

Fortunately, the Red Cross has been providing plenty of resources for the survivors to get them on their feet.

"The caseworkers with the Red Cross will work with them each day, so they can take that next step in the recovery plan. There may be some people that are still there tonight and may stay tomorrow and we'll continue to work with them until they make that transition," stated Hatcher.

Earlier this week, Butte County officials announced that the shelter would close on Jan. 31. However, it was later announced that shelter operations have been extended until March 15, according to officials with Cal OES. On Saturday, Casey Hatcher, a spokesperson for Butte County, clarified that the March 15 date is only meant as a “contingency plan.” She refused to comment on what would happen if people remained at the shelter after Jan. 31.