If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.
PARADISE, Calif. -- Fire crews and resources from around the region responded, some within hours, to the call for mutual aid to what would eventually become the deadliest fire in California history.
At Tuesday press conference, CAL FIRE spokesman and Captain with the Ventura County Fire Department spoke to the morale of the firefighters who combating the Camp Fire.
“For us, this is a passion and calling. It’s not a job for us,” said Kaufmann. “We’re proud and privileged to serve this community… Our firefighters are committed to this community, and, as long as we’re here, you can consider us your local fire department.”
From their neighborhood to Butte County, here are some of the local area firefighters and police officers who stepped forward to help, regardless of what was asked.
*This list will update if more local agencies become known to have participated
The firefighters who answered the call
Stanislaus County:
What we know: 38 personnel deployed from seven local fire agencies
- Burbank Paradise Fire
- Hughson Fire
- Keyes Fire
- Modesto Fire
- Patterson Fire
- Stanislaus Consolidated Fire
- Turlock City Fire
Nine firefighters are serving in overhead positions like strike team, task force leaders, or fireline EMT’s and paramedics. Twenty-nine are serving on engine companies. All of the personnel from the county are deployed to the deadly Camp Fire in Butte County.
“They are all doing well and working in various capacities to support the fire fighting [sic] efforts,” said Deputy Director of Emergency Services Erik Klevmyr on Monday.
San Joaquin County:
What we know: 8 total engines and 62 personnel deployed – three serving as Fireline EMT’s and 1 Division Group Supervisor. One engine has been deployed to the Woolsey Fire and the rest are serving at the Camp Fire.
- Lathrop Manteca Fire: 1 OES Type 1 Engine, 1 Type III Engine, 1 Division Group Supervisor.
- Manteca City: 1 OES Type 1 Engine , 1 Type III Engine, 2 Fireline EMT's.
- Tracy Fire: 1 OES Type 1 Engine, 1 Type III Engine.
- Lodi Fire: 1 OES Type 1 Engine, 1 Fireline EMT.
- Stockton Fire: 1 OES Type 1 Engine
- Woodbridge Fire: 1 OES Type 1 Engine
- French Camp: 1 Type III Engine
- Thornton Fire: 1 Type III Engine
- Liberty Fire: 1 Type III Engine
- Clements Fire: 1 Type III Engine
- Mokelumne Fire: 1 Type III Engine
- Linden Peters Fire: 1 Type III Engine
- Waterloo Morada Fire: 1 Type III Engine
Sacramento County:
What we know: 110 personnel deployed to the Camp Fire or are involved in support efforts. This includes a total of 4 strike teams from the region. All Sacramento County agencies have personnel at the Camp Fire.
Here are departments that serve the Sacramento County area:
- Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District
- Sacramento City Fire Department
- Cosumnes Community Services District
- Delta Fire Protection District
- Herald Fire Protection
- Folsom City Fire Protection District
- Wilton Fire Protection District
- Walnut Grove Fire District
- Courtland Fire Department
According to Captain Chris Vestal of Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the following resources were sent:
- CA-XSA-4159A: a Type 1 Local Interagency Government Engine Strike Team (22 personnel)
- CA-OES-4815A: a Type 1 Cal OES Interagency Engine Strike Team (22 personnel)
- CA-SAC-4160A: An all Metro Fire Type 1 Engine Strike Team (22 personnel)
- CA-OES-4818C: a Type 3 Cal OES Interagency Engine Strike Team (22 personnel)
- Overhead personnel assigned to positions such as PIO, Administrative, Line Paramedic, Logistics, and CERT positions (more than 20 personnel from all Sacramento County Agencies)
- Metro Fire Copter 1 - assigned to Camp Fire for suppression and rescue (6 personnel)
- Metro Fire Dozer 1 - assigned to the Amador El Dorado Unit on a move up and cover assignment (1 personnel)
“As we experience continued fire seasons into the holiday season we remind everyone to continue to be ready for wildfire regardless of whether you live, work, or visit urban or rural areas,” Vestal added.
“All Californians must be aware of the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) and Intermix. Several starts have occurred locally in the Sacramento but were of limited acreage. When you receive an evacuation order, it is time to leave.”
Solano County:
What we know: Solano County agencies continue to send mutual aid support to Butte County’s Camp Fire, according to Solano County Emergency Services Manager Don Ryan.
There are an estimated 30 fire personnel from Solano County. Their aid includes teams and equipment from:
- Vallejo
- Fairfield
- Benicia
- Vacaville
- Dixon
Placer County:
What we know: Resources and personnel have been deployed from Placer County fire departments and the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.
The following departments have made one Strike Team:
- South Placer Fire Protection District
- Roseville Fire Department
- Placer Hills Fire Protection District
- Lincoln Fire Department
- Rocklin Fire Department
- Auburn Fire Department
One Rainbow Strike Team a rainbow strike team including units from:
- Roseville
- South Placer
- Winters
- El Dorado
- Georgetown
According to Roseville Fire Department, there is also an overhead position being served by the Penryn Fire Department.
Yolo County:
What we know: the Yolo County Office of Emergency Services have confirmed that fire departments from multiple cities are at the Camp Fire.
These include:
- West Sacramento Fire Department
- Willow Oak Fire Department
- Winters Fire Department
- Woodland Fire Department
- Davis Fire Department
- UC Davis Fire Department
- Yocha Dehe Fire Department
- Dunnigan Fire Department
- Esparto Fire Department
El Dorado County:
What we know: the following agencies from El Dorado County have sent resources or provided support to the Camp Fire in Butte County:
- El Dorado County Fire Protection District, Camp
- El Dorado Hills Fire Department, Camp
- Rescue Fire Protection District, Camp
- Diamond Springs/El Dorado Fire Protection District – CAMP Fire
- Mosquito Fire Protection District
- Lake Valley Fire Protection District
- North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District
- Pioneer Fire Protection District
- Georgetown Fire Protection District
- Garden Valley Fire Protection District
- CAL FIRE/Cameron Park CSD
- Fallen Leaf Community Services District Volunteer Fire Department
- South Lake Tahoe Fire Department
- CAL FIRE Amador/El Dorado Unit – which has sent support to the Woolsey Fire.
Nevada County:
What we know: the following departments have sent personnel or resources to help with the Camp Fire in Butte County.
- Nevada County Operation Area
- Nevada County Consolidated Fire District
- Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Protection District
- Ophir Hill Fire Protection District
- Higgins Fire Protection District
- Truckee Fire Protection District
Sutter County:
What we know: the following departments have sent personnel or resources to help with the Camp Fire in Butte County.
- Pleasant Grove Fire Department
- Weaverville Volunteer Fire Department
- Sutter County Operational Area
- Sutter County Fire Department
- Meridian Fire Protection District
Colusa County:
What we know: the following departments have sent personnel or resources to help with the Camp Fire in Butte County.
- Maxwell Fire Protection District
Yuba County:
What we know: the following departments have sent personnel or resources to help with the Camp Fire in Butte County.
- Linda Fire Protection District
- Olivehurst public utility district fire department
- Wheatland Fire Authority
Tuolumne County:
- Tuolumne Fire Protection Department
- Twain Harte Fire Protection Department
- Mi Wuk-Sugar Pine Fire Protection Department
- Columbia Fire Protection District
Calaveras County:
- Central Calaveras Fire and Rescue Protection District
Plumas County:
- Plumas-Eureka Fire Department
- Graeagle Fire Protection District
- Sierra Valley Fire Protection District
- Beckwourth Fire Protection District
- Greenville Fire Protection District
A full list of firefighters who responded to the Camp Fire is available from the California Office of Emergency Services.
Police departments who provide mutual aid
In addition to the firefighters who would combat the flames, public safety officers from police departments around the area responded to the calls for mutual aid.
Police have provided aid toward evacuations, security, and have also assisted with missing persons.
What we know: These are some of the local police departments that sent support to the Camp Fire.
Yolo County:
Winters Police Department
Woodland Police Department
UC Davis Police Department
Yolo County Sheriff’s Office
Davis Police Department
West Sacramento Police Department
Stanislaus County:
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office
Modesto Police Department
Oakdale Police Department
Alpine County:
Alpine County Sheriff’s Office
San Joaquin County:
San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office
Stockton Police Department
Lodi Police Department
Tracy Police Department
Manteca Police Department
Placer County Sheriff’s Office:
Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Roseville Police
Rocklin Police
Lincoln Police
Auburn Police
El Dorado County:
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office
South Lake Tahoe Police Department
Sacramento County:
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office
Galt Police Department
Elk Grove Police Department
Sacramento Police Department
California Highway Patrol
Folsom Police Department
Sacramento Park Rangers
Solano County:
Office of Emergency Services
Solano County Sheriff’s Office
Calaveras County:
Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office
Nevada County:
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Grass Valley Police Department
Nevada City Police Department
Tuolumne County:
Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office