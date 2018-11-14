If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

PARADISE, Calif. -- Fire crews and resources from around the region responded, some within hours, to the call for mutual aid to what would eventually become the deadliest fire in California history.

At Tuesday press conference, CAL FIRE spokesman and Captain with the Ventura County Fire Department spoke to the morale of the firefighters who combating the Camp Fire.

“For us, this is a passion and calling. It’s not a job for us,” said Kaufmann. “We’re proud and privileged to serve this community… Our firefighters are committed to this community, and, as long as we’re here, you can consider us your local fire department.”

From their neighborhood to Butte County, here are some of the local area firefighters and police officers who stepped forward to help, regardless of what was asked.

*This list will update if more local agencies become known to have participated

The firefighters who answered the call

Stanislaus County:

What we know: 38 personnel deployed from seven local fire agencies

Burbank Paradise Fire

Hughson Fire

Keyes Fire

Modesto Fire

Patterson Fire

Stanislaus Consolidated Fire

Turlock City Fire

Nine firefighters are serving in overhead positions like strike team, task force leaders, or fireline EMT’s and paramedics. Twenty-nine are serving on engine companies. All of the personnel from the county are deployed to the deadly Camp Fire in Butte County.

“They are all doing well and working in various capacities to support the fire fighting [sic] efforts,” said Deputy Director of Emergency Services Erik Klevmyr on Monday.

San Joaquin County:

What we know: 8 total engines and 62 personnel deployed – three serving as Fireline EMT’s and 1 Division Group Supervisor. One engine has been deployed to the Woolsey Fire and the rest are serving at the Camp Fire.

Lathrop Manteca Fire: 1 OES Type 1 Engine, 1 Type III Engine, 1 Division Group Supervisor.

Manteca City: 1 OES Type 1 Engine , 1 Type III Engine, 2 Fireline EMT's.

Tracy Fire: 1 OES Type 1 Engine, 1 Type III Engine.

Lodi Fire: 1 OES Type 1 Engine, 1 Fireline EMT.

Stockton Fire: 1 OES Type 1 Engine

Woodbridge Fire: 1 OES Type 1 Engine

French Camp: 1 Type III Engine

Thornton Fire: 1 Type III Engine

Liberty Fire: 1 Type III Engine

Clements Fire: 1 Type III Engine

Mokelumne Fire: 1 Type III Engine

Linden Peters Fire: 1 Type III Engine

Waterloo Morada Fire: 1 Type III Engine

Sacramento County:

What we know: 110 personnel deployed to the Camp Fire or are involved in support efforts. This includes a total of 4 strike teams from the region. All Sacramento County agencies have personnel at the Camp Fire.

Here are departments that serve the Sacramento County area:

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District

Sacramento City Fire Department

Cosumnes Community Services District

Delta Fire Protection District

Herald Fire Protection

Folsom City Fire Protection District

Wilton Fire Protection District

Walnut Grove Fire District

Courtland Fire Department

Sacramento Fire Chief Gary Loesch responded up 2 the #CampFire personally 2 witness the devastation firsthand and check on his firefighters that are deployed there. 1 can’t help but swell with emotion when faced with such loss. But we give thanks 2 all that come together 2 help. pic.twitter.com/aV1ib3EBM1 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) November 10, 2018

According to Captain Chris Vestal of Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the following resources were sent:

CA-XSA-4159A: a Type 1 Local Interagency Government Engine Strike Team (22 personnel)

CA-OES-4815A: a Type 1 Cal OES Interagency Engine Strike Team (22 personnel)

CA-SAC-4160A: An all Metro Fire Type 1 Engine Strike Team (22 personnel)

CA-OES-4818C: a Type 3 Cal OES Interagency Engine Strike Team (22 personnel)

Overhead personnel assigned to positions such as PIO, Administrative, Line Paramedic, Logistics, and CERT positions (more than 20 personnel from all Sacramento County Agencies)

Metro Fire Copter 1 - assigned to Camp Fire for suppression and rescue (6 personnel)

Metro Fire Dozer 1 - assigned to the Amador El Dorado Unit on a move up and cover assignment (1 personnel)

“As we experience continued fire seasons into the holiday season we remind everyone to continue to be ready for wildfire regardless of whether you live, work, or visit urban or rural areas,” Vestal added.

“All Californians must be aware of the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) and Intermix. Several starts have occurred locally in the Sacramento but were of limited acreage. When you receive an evacuation order, it is time to leave.”

A Type 1 Engine Strike Team is deploying from #MetroFire to the #CampFire. This is in addition to the prior three regional strikes which are en route to #ButteCo from the #Sacramento Region. Images below are from briefing at their initial rendezvous point. pic.twitter.com/zdLVwukf6Q — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) November 8, 2018

Solano County:

What we know: Solano County agencies continue to send mutual aid support to Butte County’s Camp Fire, according to Solano County Emergency Services Manager Don Ryan.

There are an estimated 30 fire personnel from Solano County. Their aid includes teams and equipment from:

Vallejo

Fairfield

Benicia

Vacaville

Dixon

Placer County:

What we know: Resources and personnel have been deployed from Placer County fire departments and the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.

The following departments have made one Strike Team:

South Placer Fire Protection District

Roseville Fire Department

Placer Hills Fire Protection District

Lincoln Fire Department

Rocklin Fire Department

Auburn Fire Department

One Rainbow Strike Team a rainbow strike team including units from:

Roseville

South Placer

Winters

El Dorado

Georgetown

According to Roseville Fire Department, there is also an overhead position being served by the Penryn Fire Department.

Yolo County:

What we know: the Yolo County Office of Emergency Services have confirmed that fire departments from multiple cities are at the Camp Fire.

These include:

West Sacramento Fire Department

Willow Oak Fire Department

Winters Fire Department

Woodland Fire Department

Davis Fire Department

UC Davis Fire Department

Yocha Dehe Fire Department

Dunnigan Fire Department

Esparto Fire Department

UC Davis Firefighters need your help collecting donations for #CampFire victims! Our firefighters are on the front lines but we can do more! Bring new or lightly used items to the #UCDavis Fire Station by Weds Nov. 14. How to donate: https://t.co/wxl9iC4Uud @local_4920 @ucdavis pic.twitter.com/3qmEIobMfa — UC Davis Fire Dept. (@UCDavisFire) November 10, 2018

El Dorado County:

What we know: the following agencies from El Dorado County have sent resources or provided support to the Camp Fire in Butte County:

El Dorado County Fire Protection District, Camp

El Dorado Hills Fire Department, Camp

Rescue Fire Protection District, Camp

Diamond Springs/El Dorado Fire Protection District – CAMP Fire

Mosquito Fire Protection District

Lake Valley Fire Protection District

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District

Pioneer Fire Protection District

Georgetown Fire Protection District

Garden Valley Fire Protection District

CAL FIRE/Cameron Park CSD

Fallen Leaf Community Services District Volunteer Fire Department

South Lake Tahoe Fire Department

CAL FIRE Amador/El Dorado Unit – which has sent support to the Woolsey Fire.

Nevada County:

What we know: the following departments have sent personnel or resources to help with the Camp Fire in Butte County.

Nevada County Operation Area

Nevada County Consolidated Fire District

Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Protection District

Ophir Hill Fire Protection District

Higgins Fire Protection District

Truckee Fire Protection District

Conditions our crews faced in the early hours of the morning at the #CampFire we still have 8 staff assigned to the fight. pic.twitter.com/2qFLzEwHiJ — NCCFIRE (@NCCFIRE) November 9, 2018

Sutter County:

What we know: the following departments have sent personnel or resources to help with the Camp Fire in Butte County.

Pleasant Grove Fire Department

Weaverville Volunteer Fire Department

Sutter County Operational Area

Sutter County Fire Department

Meridian Fire Protection District

Colusa County:

What we know: the following departments have sent personnel or resources to help with the Camp Fire in Butte County.

Maxwell Fire Protection District

Yuba County:

What we know: the following departments have sent personnel or resources to help with the Camp Fire in Butte County.

Linda Fire Protection District

Olivehurst public utility district fire department

Wheatland Fire Authority

Tuolumne County:

Tuolumne Fire Protection Department

Twain Harte Fire Protection Department

Mi Wuk-Sugar Pine Fire Protection Department

Columbia Fire Protection District

Calaveras County:

Central Calaveras Fire and Rescue Protection District

Plumas County:

Plumas-Eureka Fire Department

Graeagle Fire Protection District

Sierra Valley Fire Protection District

Beckwourth Fire Protection District

Greenville Fire Protection District

A full list of firefighters who responded to the Camp Fire is available from the California Office of Emergency Services.

Police departments who provide mutual aid

In addition to the firefighters who would combat the flames, public safety officers from police departments around the area responded to the calls for mutual aid.

Police have provided aid toward evacuations, security, and have also assisted with missing persons.

What we know: These are some of the local police departments that sent support to the Camp Fire.

Yolo County:

Winters Police Department

Woodland Police Department

UC Davis Police Department

Yolo County Sheriff’s Office

Davis Police Department

West Sacramento Police Department

Our thoughts continue to be with the victims of the fires across the state. Tonight Sgt. Marquez, Motor Officer Lang, School Resource Officer Bowers and Officer Nahmens are on the front lines of the Camp Fire in Butte County assisting the community and first responders. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/6ck4cPvIFK — WestSacPolice (@WestSacPoliceDe) November 11, 2018

Stanislaus County:

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office

Modesto Police Department

Oakdale Police Department

Alpine County:

Alpine County Sheriff’s Office

San Joaquin County:

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office

Stockton Police Department

Lodi Police Department

Tracy Police Department

Manteca Police Department

Placer County Sheriff’s Office:

Placer County Sheriff’s Office

Roseville Police

Rocklin Police

Lincoln Police

Auburn Police

Deputies & dispatchers continue to help on the #CampFire in support of @ButteSheriff. pic.twitter.com/B4S6ITKl1x — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) November 12, 2018

El Dorado County:

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office

South Lake Tahoe Police Department

Sacramento County:

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

Galt Police Department

Elk Grove Police Department

Sacramento Police Department

California Highway Patrol

Folsom Police Department

Sacramento Park Rangers

Solano County:

Office of Emergency Services

Solano County Sheriff’s Office

Calaveras County:

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office

Nevada County:

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Grass Valley Police Department

Nevada City Police Department

Tuolumne County:

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office

