BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff identified a 96-year-old woman as one of the 85 people who lost their lives in the Camp Fire.

Ethel Riggs, of Paradise, died in the Camp Fire.

The Camp Fire was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California state history, killing 85 people. More than 14,000 homes and businesses were destroyed and the town of Paradise was devastated. Around 50,000 people evacuated their homes in Butte County on Nov. 8, 2018, and at one point, there more than 1,000 people unaccounted for.

As of May 24, 75 victims have been positively identified and eight have been tentatively identified. Two other victims have still not been identified.

Cal Fire representatives said earlier this month the deadly wildfire was started by PG&E equipment. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said the company could face charges as serious as 85 counts of manslaughter.

