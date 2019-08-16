BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The name of one more Camp Fire victim has been identified, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Department.

Judith Sipher's name was released Friday. She was a 68-year-old Paradise resident.

The fatality count from the Camp Fire still remains at 86. Of those 86 deaths, three people have been tentatively identified, 79 have been positively identified and two remain unknown.

The Camp Fire is the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history. Nearly 19,000 structures were destroyed — about 14,000 of which were homes. It burned more than 153,000 acres of land, killing 85 people and injuring 17 others, including five firefighters.

