Family and friends are remember and reflecting on the life Jesus Fernandez, who lived in the community of Concow before the Camp Fire took his life.

A statement from a spokesperson for the family of Fernandez sent ABC10 a statement that reads:

"Jesus Alejandro Fernandez, or “Zeus,” was the epitome of determination, respect, loyalty, and perseverance. A tireless provider, a dependable and loyal friend, a considerate neighbor, and loving father, he will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

Fernandez was one of the three people named by the Butte County Sheriff's Office Monday night in a heartbreaking update during a briefing.

Ernest Foss, 65, from Paradise and Carl Wiley, 77, from Magalia were also found deceased.

Fernandez's dog King is still missing and family members are desperately searching for him.

They are hoping King survived the fire.

