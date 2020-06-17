‘Their carelessness took my dad away’ | Camp Fire victim’s son wishes he wrote impact statement

Roman Digby, like his father, is careful with his words. But when it was time to write a victim impact statement, he was at a loss.

PARADISE, Calif. — John Digby's name was read in a Chico courtroom Tuesday as PG&E pleaded guilty to 84 charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Digby is one of the 84 Camp Fire victims and his son Roman spoke with ABC10 over Zoom about PG&E's guilty plea.

"When I heard them read my dad's name, it brought it all back," Digby said.

Roman's father was one of the first to be identified as a victim in the Camp Fire. He was a veteran and a postal carrier for 35 years.

"My dad was the quiet one. He was careful with his words. I miss that," he said.

Digby is careful with his words, too. When it was time to write a victim impact statement, he was at a loss.

"I felt like I couldn't have said anything good enough to cover his lifetime for them. He was 78-years-old and I felt like my dad could have lived into his 90's because he was very active," he said.

His father had many more years ahead of him. He didn't make it out of his home that morning.

"I guess it just bothers me that I didn't get to say goodbye to him and I don't know what happened to him in the last few minutes of his life. I'll never know," Digby said.

Statement or not, Roman wants PG&E to know this:

"Their carelessness took my dad away and we probably had many more years together," he said.

Continue the conversation with Madison on Facebook.

Read more about the Camp Fire from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: