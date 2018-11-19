If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

10 a.m. update

The National Weather Service says rain predicted for the Northern California decimated by a deadly wildfire could cause wet ash to flow down steep inclines in the mountainous region.

That could complicate the efforts of crews that are searching for human remains, so hundreds of searchers have fanned out in the leveled town of Paradise before rains starting Wednesday. The rain could wash away the remains and turn dusty debris from the fire into mud.

Forecaster Eric Kurth said Monday that storms expected to soak the scorched Paradise area Wednesday and into Thanksgiving weekend could dump at least 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain.

He says weather projections show the area will see moderate, steady rain. It's still unclear whether there will be heavy rain that could unleash large debris flows and mudslides.

He says forecasters will have a better idea about the storm's strength on Tuesday.

Original story

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The search for remains of victims of the devastating Northern California wildfire has taken on new urgency as rain in the forecast could complicate those efforts while also bringing relief to firefighters on the front lines.

Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Up to 400 people fanned out Sunday to search the ash and rubble where homes once stood before flames roared through the Sierra foothills town of Paradise and surrounding communities, killing at least 77 people in the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.

Wearing white coveralls, hard hats and masks, teams of volunteers and search and rescue crews poked through the smoky debris for fragments of bone before rains can wash them away or turn loose, dry ash into a thick paste. The so-called Camp Fire has destroyed more than 10,500 homes.

A team of 10 volunteers, accompanied by a cadaver dog, went from house to house in the charred landscape. They scrutinized the rubble in five-minute sweeps, using sticks to move aside debris and focused on vehicles, bathtubs and what was left of mattresses.

Camp Fire: Faces of the Fire Ashley Prestesater is part of animal rescue team Cowboy 911. With the permission of owners, it is her job to break in to homes and rescue animals that were left behind. Matt Reddam said that when telling children about the fire it is best to be honest and calm as he did when telling his sons Liam and Caleb. Greg Beyelia (left) gave Wayne Williamson a ride to apply for a job, bought him a phone and took him to lunch. They also found out they were neighbors before the fire. Leah Parker is part of Cowboy 911 and saves animals. “We're on the sixth day, we don't have much time," Leah said. "A lot of hungry animals. A lot of animals out here to get to." David Doolittle, an Oroville resident, got to feed his animals for the first time in a week after being evacuated from the Camp Fire. Daniel Hansen was displaced after the Camp Fire and has been living outside the Walmart in Chico for around a week. Heather Roebuck had just give birth to newborn daughter Hallie when evacuations began at Feather River Hospital. She was separated from her husband and Hallie during the chaos. For 10 hours Bill Roth battled California's deadliest wildfire with only a garden hose and shovel, all while listening to Beethoven. The 65-year-old described it as being in hell For the past few days Reuben has been at work, spending time with people impacted by the fire. The therapy dog was with first responders when ABC10's Ananda Rochita first met him. Bob, fire captain from Oregon, and his crew arrived in Paradise Friday. They were tasked with going through the wreckage checking for hazards and bodies."When many of these people left, their homes were still standing," he said. "Now they're gone." Lance Garwood cuts down fire-weakened trees. He prepped a tree to cut in a neighborhood off Pentz Road in Paradise. He seemed remorseful to cut it down. When homeowners are allowed to returned, he said it'll be one less thing to worry about. Leo Benedetti, 78, was at a roadblock trying to take water into Paradise for his goats. The photographer took the water for Benedetti. His house was standing and goats were alive. The fire stopped close to the home and goats in the backyard. Lexy Friendshuh, a senior at Paradise High School, found out she lost her home Tuesday morning after a friend told her. She said a lot of her friends lost their homes too.Then went to an event planned by her principal to see her friends again. Loren Lighthall, the principal of Paradise High School, organized an event for his studens in Chico. "For high school kids they need to see each other," Loren said. Liane Young, 85, left Magalia early. She needed medication. She's now sleeping in a tent with her dogs. “I lived through World War II, I am going to live through this,” she said. Laura Whitaker and her dog Sadie are sleeping in a tent at the Walmart parking lot in Chico. Laura lost her home of 13 years in the Camp Fire. She said she feels stronger now than she's ever has. “I just feel blessed that my kids are ok,” she said. The Hyatt family has a total of 65 people displaced by the fire. They said they're ok; they have each other and they're staying in Red Bluff with a family member. Matthew Masters, Berry Creek resident, grabbed his bunny, pigs, chickens, and dogs, put them in his pickup and rushed them to Oroville. Jose Uriarte came to a Chico evacuation center, and handed food to people who hadn't had a hot meal in days . David Insular said he hopes his home is still standing. He's now living in a Walmart parking lot. "I just want a place to lay down and stretch out for a little bit," David said. Michelle Monnot and Stephen Terry are volunteer firefighters and worked on the front lines. They reunited with Michelle's sister, Dawn Dodele, at a community meeting. Nathan and George took refuge at Butte County Fairgrounds after evacuating. They rescued this dog on the way.

When no remains were found, they spray-painted a large, orange "0'' near the house and moved on.

Robert Panak, a volunteer on a team from Napa County, said he tried to picture the house before it burned and think where people might have hidden. His morning search was fruitless, but he wasn't deterred.

"I just think about the positives, bringing relief to the families, closure," Panak said.

Sheriff Kory Honea said it was within the "realm of possibility" that officials would never know the exact death toll from the blaze. He also questioned whether the search for remains could be completed by midweek when rain is forecast.

"As much as I wish that we could get through all of this before the rains come, I don't know if that's possible," Honea said.

About 1,000 names remain on a list of people unaccounted for more than a week after the fire began in Butte County about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of San Francisco, authorities said.

Authorities don't believe all those on the list are missing and the roster dropped by 300 on Sunday as more people were located or got in touch to say they weren't missing.

On Sunday afternoon, more than 50 people gathered at a memorial for the victims at First Christian Church in Chico, where a banner on the altar read, "We will rise from the ashes."

People hugged and shed tears as Pastor Jesse Kearns recited a prayer for first firefighters, rescuers and search teams: "We ask for continued strength as they are growing weary right now."

Paul Stavish, who retired three months ago from a Silicon Valley computer job and moved to Paradise, placed a battery-powered votive candle on the altar as a woman played piano and sang "Amazing Grace."

Stavish, his wife and three dogs managed to escape the fire, but the house is gone. He said he was thinking of the dead and also mourning the warm, tight-knit community.

"This is not just a few houses getting burned," he said. "The whole town is gone."

Hundreds of search and recovery personnel are involved in the effort, going to homes where they received tips that someone might have died.

But they are also doing a more comprehensive, "door-to-door" and "car-to-car" search of areas, said Joe Moses, a commander with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, who is helping oversee the search and rescue effort.

The search area is huge, Moses said, with many structures that need to be checked.

The fire also burned many places to the ground, creating a landscape unique to many search-and- rescue personnel, he said.

"Here we're looking for very small parts and pieces, and so we have to be very diligent and systematic in how we do your searches," he said Friday.

The death count only grew by one Sunday and firefighters managed to expand containment to 65 percent of the 234 square mile (606 sq. kilometers) burn zone.

Rain was forecast for midweek in the Paradise area. The National Weather Service said the area could get 20 mph (32 kph) sustained winds and 40 mph (64 kph) gusts, which could make it hard for crews to keep making progress against the blaze.

RELATED: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.

Watch episode 8 now: California’s leaders tell us we’ve entered a “new normal” of more intense wildfires. The truth is: Experts think the deadly mega-fires we’ve seen are just a preview of the new normal.

© 2018 KXTV