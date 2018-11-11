Chico Police are asking residents to stop calling to ask about the status of their homes in Paradise, which was ravaged by the Camp Fire earlier this week.

According to Cal Fire, more than 6,000 homes have been destroyed by the deadly wildfire and another 15,000 are currently threatened.

Chico Police have been receiving calls from Paradise residents wanting to know if their homes have been destroyed or not. The department says a rumor, posted to social media, claims that they have current information on which homes have been destroyed and which are still standing.

That rumor is not true.

The department asks that residents stop calling to ask about the status of their homes, as it has inundated their communications center. They say Cal Fire or Butte County Sheriff will provide updates in the future.

