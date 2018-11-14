If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.
A fire official says fire crews aided by cooler weather and diminishing winds have managed to slow the spread of a massive Northern California blaze that killed at least 48 people.
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott McLean said Wednesday the blaze has charred 210 square miles (544 square kilometers) and that it is one-third contained.
He says strong winds have subsided and humidity is up, helping more than 5,600 firefighters.
McLean says the fire that leveled the town of Paradise "is looking really good at the moment."
He says aircraft including 21 helicopters are helping in the effort to halt the fire that destroyed 7,600 homes. But McLean says smoke is heavy and low to the ground and that could affect visibility and hamper their efforts.
Authorities on Tuesday reported six more fatalities from the Northern California blaze, bringing the total number of dead so far to 48. They haven't disclosed the total number still missing, but earlier in the week that figure was more than 200.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said a list of the missing would be released soon and that 100 National Guard troops would help teams already looking for remains.
As authorities increased efforts, people waited for any word on those still not found.