If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

A Paradise couple is recovering from third-degree burns in the UC Davis intensive care unit after a near-death escape from the Camp Fire.

As the fire charged toward Paradise last Thursday, Paul and Suzie Ernest tried to escape their home on Edgewood Lane but had to turn around. Along with their neighbor, Travis Wright, they then jumped on their four-wheeler quads and drove to a nearby field where they took shelter behind a boulder.

As waves of fire passed over the couple, Wright describes hearing screams from the couple.

Camp Fire: Faces of the Fire Bob, fire captain from Oregon, and his crew arrived in Paradise Friday. They were tasked with going through the wreckage checking for hazards and bodies."When many of these people left, their homes were still standing," he said. "Now they're gone." Leo Benedetti, 78, was at a roadblock trying to take water into Paradise for his goats. The photographer took the water for Benedetti. His house was standing and goats were alive. The fire stopped close to the home and goats in the backyard. Lance Garwood cuts down fire-weakened trees. He prepped a tree to cut in a neighborhood off Pentz Road in Paradise. He seemed remorseful to cut it down. When homeowners are allowed to returned, he said it'll be one less thing to worry about. Liane Young, 85, left Magalia early. She needed medication. She's now sleeping in a tent with her dogs. “I lived through World War II, I am going to live through this,” she said. Laura Whitaker and her dog Sadie are sleeping in a tent at the Walmart parking lot in Chico. Laura lost her home of 13 years in the Camp Fire. She said she feels stronger now than she's ever has. “I just feel blessed that my kids are ok,” she said. The Hyatt family has a total of 65 people displaced by the fire. They said they're ok; they have each other and they're staying in Red Bluff with a family member. Matthew Masters, Berry Creek resident, grabbed his bunny, pigs, chickens, and dogs, put them in his pickup and rushed them to Oroville. Jose Uriarte came to a Chico evacuation center, and handed food to people who hadn't had a hot meal in days . David Insular said he hopes his home is still standing. He's now living in a Walmart parking lot. "I just want a place to lay down and stretch out for a little bit," David said. Michelle Monnot and Stephen Terry are volunteer firefighters and worked on the front lines. They reunited with Michelle's sister, Dawn Dodele, at a community meeting. Nathan and George took refuge at Butte County Fairgrounds after evacuating. They rescued this dog on the way.

“It was a terrible, terrible sound,” he said.

Paul Ernest tried to protect his wife by covering her with his body. Even so, they both got third-degree burns. Jessee Ernest said his mother called him to say her goodbyes.

“They were on fire,” their son Jessee Ernest said.

Eventually, Wright was able to get on one of the quads and flag down first responders who were there to help. They were able to go rescue the Ernests and bring them to a helipad where they were airlifted to the burn center at UC Davis.

The couple remains in fair condition.

Paul and Suzie Ernest are 2 of the 10 #CampFire burn victims currently being treated at @ucdavis. The couple miraculously survived by hovering behind a large boulder in a field off Edgewood Lane - as waves of fire came over them. #ParadiseStrong pic.twitter.com/2Dwdbs1mxt — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 14, 2018

Click here for the GoFundMe which has been set up for the family.

This story will be updated shortly.

RELATED: California Wildfires: The New Normal is ABC10's new nine-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.

Watch now... Meet the Hotshots. The Navy has SEAL Team Six. The Army, Delta Force. But in the world of firefighting, hotshots are the tip of the spear.

© 2018 KXTV