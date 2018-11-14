If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.
A Paradise couple is recovering from third-degree burns in the UC Davis intensive care unit after a near-death escape from the Camp Fire.
As the fire charged toward Paradise last Thursday, Paul and Suzie Ernest tried to escape their home on Edgewood Lane but had to turn around. Along with their neighbor, Travis Wright, they then jumped on their four-wheeler quads and drove to a nearby field where they took shelter behind a boulder.
As waves of fire passed over the couple, Wright describes hearing screams from the couple.
“It was a terrible, terrible sound,” he said.
Paul Ernest tried to protect his wife by covering her with his body. Even so, they both got third-degree burns. Jessee Ernest said his mother called him to say her goodbyes.
“They were on fire,” their son Jessee Ernest said.
Eventually, Wright was able to get on one of the quads and flag down first responders who were there to help. They were able to go rescue the Ernests and bring them to a helipad where they were airlifted to the burn center at UC Davis.
The couple remains in fair condition.
