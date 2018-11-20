A Facebook post that's been shared more than 3,000 times Monday night claims the rain will be extremely toxic and says to be aware in Northern California due to the smoke from the Camp Fire.

The post has since been taken down or made private. A screenshot of it is still being shared in several Facebook groups.

The Facebook post lists six tips, including "do not allow your animals and pets to go out in the rain, and remove all standing water to prevent your pets or other animals from drinking toxic rainwater."

Camp Fire: Faces of the Fire Ashley Prestesater is part of animal rescue team Cowboy 911. With the permission of owners, it is her job to break in to homes and rescue animals that were left behind. Matt Reddam said that when telling children about the fire it is best to be honest and calm as he did when telling his sons Liam and Caleb. Greg Beyelia (left) gave Wayne Williamson a ride to apply for a job, bought him a phone and took him to lunch. They also found out they were neighbors before the fire. Leah Parker is part of Cowboy 911 and saves animals. “We're on the sixth day, we don't have much time," Leah said. "A lot of hungry animals. A lot of animals out here to get to." David Doolittle, an Oroville resident, got to feed his animals for the first time in a week after being evacuated from the Camp Fire. Daniel Hansen was displaced after the Camp Fire and has been living outside the Walmart in Chico for around a week. Heather Roebuck had just give birth to newborn daughter Hallie when evacuations began at Feather River Hospital. She was separated from her husband and Hallie during the chaos. For 10 hours Bill Roth battled California's deadliest wildfire with only a garden hose and shovel, all while listening to Beethoven. The 65-year-old described it as being in hell For the past few days Reuben has been at work, spending time with people impacted by the fire. The therapy dog was with first responders when ABC10's Ananda Rochita first met him. Bob, fire captain from Oregon, and his crew arrived in Paradise Friday. They were tasked with going through the wreckage checking for hazards and bodies."When many of these people left, their homes were still standing," he said. "Now they're gone." Lance Garwood cuts down fire-weakened trees. He prepped a tree to cut in a neighborhood off Pentz Road in Paradise. He seemed remorseful to cut it down. When homeowners are allowed to returned, he said it'll be one less thing to worry about. Leo Benedetti, 78, was at a roadblock trying to take water into Paradise for his goats. The photographer took the water for Benedetti. His house was standing and goats were alive. The fire stopped close to the home and goats in the backyard. Lexy Friendshuh, a senior at Paradise High School, found out she lost her home Tuesday morning after a friend told her. She said a lot of her friends lost their homes too.Then went to an event planned by her principal to see her friends again. Loren Lighthall, the principal of Paradise High School, organized an event for his studens in Chico. "For high school kids they need to see each other," Loren said. Liane Young, 85, left Magalia early. She needed medication. She's now sleeping in a tent with her dogs. “I lived through World War II, I am going to live through this,” she said. Laura Whitaker and her dog Sadie are sleeping in a tent at the Walmart parking lot in Chico. Laura lost her home of 13 years in the Camp Fire. She said she feels stronger now than she's ever has. “I just feel blessed that my kids are ok,” she said. The Hyatt family has a total of 65 people displaced by the fire. They said they're ok; they have each other and they're staying in Red Bluff with a family member. Matthew Masters, Berry Creek resident, grabbed his bunny, pigs, chickens, and dogs, put them in his pickup and rushed them to Oroville. Jose Uriarte came to a Chico evacuation center, and handed food to people who hadn't had a hot meal in days . David Insular said he hopes his home is still standing. He's now living in a Walmart parking lot. "I just want a place to lay down and stretch out for a little bit," David said. Michelle Monnot and Stephen Terry are volunteer firefighters and worked on the front lines. They reunited with Michelle's sister, Dawn Dodele, at a community meeting. Nathan and George took refuge at Butte County Fairgrounds after evacuating. They rescued this dog on the way.

Chris Cappa with UC Davis is a professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. He had several thoughts on this post going viral on Facebook.

"The smoke in the air will likely get largely washed out by the rain," Cappa said. "It takes it out of the atmosphere and moves it down to the ground where it runs off into our sewers and drains through your lawn."

RELATED: In smoldering wildfire ruins, life goes on for a hardy few

Cappa said the rainwater isn't necessarily toxic. He added it's OK to be outside and for your animals to be outside, and that rain especially right now with the smoke is a good thing.

"As bad as it is to breathe in the end, it's not that much material in the atmosphere so when you wash it out, it's really a small one relative to everything that we have on the ground already," Cappa said.

Cappa does warn that the roads will likely be slippery because of the rainfall and to drive carefully.

RELATED: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.

Watch episode 8 now: California’s leaders tell us we’ve entered a “new normal” of more intense wildfires. The truth is: Experts think the deadly mega-fires we’ve seen are just a preview of the new normal.

© 2018 KXTV