Over 52,000 people were evacuated from their homes, schools and places of work starting Nov. 8 to escape the deadliest wildfire in California's history, the Camp Fire in Butte County. These people are the survivors.
Volunteers and public safety agencies all over California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona and more states sent various first responders to help in fighting the fire, taking care of the survivors and finding the victims.
ABC10 reporters have captured some of the faces of the fire and their stories:
Faces of the Fire: Leo Benedetti was at a roadblock at State Route 70 and Clark Road. He was leaning inside a California Highway Patrol SUV asking one of the officers inside if he could take jugs of water into the evacuation zone for his goats. The officer said he couldn't let him enter but pointed at Michael Anthony Adams' news car and told Benedetti that maybe I could help him. Benedetti, 78, has lived just south of Paradise off Clark Road for 30 years. He has a farm up there with chickens and goats, and a garage filled with motorcycles. Benedetti and his wife had been evacuated Thursday night, as the Camp Fire came roaring through Paradise. He hasn't been back home since and has been staying at the Nazarene Church while his wife stayed with her sister. He said he wanted to be close by so that he could check on his goats as soon as the roadblocks were taken down. On Monday, he was still waiting, and asked if Michael would take the water for him. When he arrived at Benedetti's farm, he found that the house was still standing. The goats were alive and grazing. The fire had stopped right in Benedetti's backyard. A few more feet, and the flames would've taken his house and his goats. 📸: Michael Anthony Adams . . . . . . . #abc10 #abc10news #northerncalifornia #buttecounty #campfires #californiawildfires
