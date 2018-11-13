Over 52,000 people were evacuated from their homes, schools and places of work starting Nov. 8 to escape the deadliest wildfire in California's history, the Camp Fire in Butte County. These people are the survivors.

Volunteers and public safety agencies all over California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona and more states sent various first responders to help in fighting the fire, taking care of the survivors and finding the victims.

ABC10 reporters have captured some of the faces of the fire and their stories:

Faces of the Fire: Leo Benedetti was at a roadblock at State Route 70 and Clark Road. He was leaning inside a California Highway Patrol SUV asking one of the officers inside if he could take jugs of water into the evacuation zone for his goats. The officer said he couldn't let him enter but pointed at Michael Anthony Adams' news car and told Benedetti that maybe I could help him. Benedetti, 78, has lived just south of Paradise off Clark Road for 30 years. He has a farm up there with chickens and goats, and a garage filled with motorcycles. Benedetti and his wife had been evacuated Thursday night, as the Camp Fire came roaring through Paradise. He hasn't been back home since and has been staying at the Nazarene Church while his wife stayed with her sister. He said he wanted to be close by so that he could check on his goats as soon as the roadblocks were taken down. On Monday, he was still waiting, and asked if Michael would take the water for him. When he arrived at Benedetti's farm, he found that the house was still standing. The goats were alive and grazing. The fire had stopped right in Benedetti's backyard. A few more feet, and the flames would've taken his house and his goats. 📸: Michael Anthony Adams

A post shared by ABC10 (@abc10tv) on Nov 15, 2018 at 9:30am PST

Camp Fire: Faces of the Fire Bob, fire captain from Oregon, and his crew arrived in Paradise Friday. They were tasked with going through the wreckage checking for hazards and bodies."When many of these people left, their homes were still standing," he said. "Now they're gone." Lance Garwood cuts down fire-weakened trees. He prepped a tree to cut in a neighborhood off Pentz Road in Paradise. He seemed remorseful to cut it down. When homeowners are allowed to returned, he said it'll be one less thing to worry about. Leo Benedetti, 78, was at a roadblock trying to take water into Paradise for his goats. The photographer took the water for Benedetti. His house was standing and goats were alive. The fire stopped close to the home and goats in the backyard. Lexy Friendshuh, a senior at Paradise High School, found out she lost her home Tuesday morning after a friend told her. She said a lot of her friends lost their homes too.Then went to an event planned by her principal to see her friends again. Loren Lighthall, the principal of Paradise High School, organized an event for his studens in Chico. "For high school kids they need to see each other," Loren said. Liane Young, 85, left Magalia early. She needed medication. She's now sleeping in a tent with her dogs. “I lived through World War II, I am going to live through this,” she said. Laura Whitaker and her dog Sadie are sleeping in a tent at the Walmart parking lot in Chico. Laura lost her home of 13 years in the Camp Fire. She said she feels stronger now than she's ever has. “I just feel blessed that my kids are ok,” she said. The Hyatt family has a total of 65 people displaced by the fire. They said they're ok; they have each other and they're staying in Red Bluff with a family member. Matthew Masters, Berry Creek resident, grabbed his bunny, pigs, chickens, and dogs, put them in his pickup and rushed them to Oroville. Jose Uriarte came to a Chico evacuation center, and handed food to people who hadn't had a hot meal in days . David Insular said he hopes his home is still standing. He's now living in a Walmart parking lot. "I just want a place to lay down and stretch out for a little bit," David said. Michelle Monnot and Stephen Terry are volunteer firefighters and worked on the front lines. They reunited with Michelle's sister, Dawn Dodele, at a community meeting. Nathan and George took refuge at Butte County Fairgrounds after evacuating. They rescued this dog on the way.

RELATED: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.

Watch Now: Episode 2: A cafe owner steps in to help when a Redding man faces an unspeakable tragedy in the aftermath of the Carr Fire.

