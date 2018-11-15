If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

It was one week ago today the Camp Fire — the deadliest wildfire in California history — roared through the town of Paradise and the surrounding Butte County region, leaving behind only heartbreak.

And it’s not over.

Fifty-six people, mostly from Paradise, died in the furious blaze with casualty number only expected to grow in the days ahead as recovery teams continue to search the charred rubble and debris for bodies.

There are still 130 people missing. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials said the fire, which grew Thursday to 140,000 acres from 138,000 acres and is 40 percent contained, continues to threaten 15,500 buildings. With more than 5,600 firefighters battling the blaze, they expect to have it fully contained by Nov. 30.

The Camp Fire forced the evacuation of 52,000 people with an estimated 1,385 still staying in shelters.

The fire destroyed 8,650 single-family homes and damaged another 115, Cal Fire officials said .

It also destroyed 160 multiple-residence and 260 commercial buildings.

There are 620 engines fighting the fire, as well as 75 water tenders, 24 helicopters, 101 hand crews and 105 bulldozers.

Numerous air tankers from throughout the state are also flying fire-suppression missions over the blaze as weather and smoke conditions allow.

With still a lot of work to do before the fire is contained, firefighters said the fire remained active Wednesday night crews using various suppression tactics to attack it.

Firefighters were able to conduct back-firing operations and assisting with securing the fire perimeter.

They will continue those efforts Thursday using using both ground and air resources as conditions allow

Firefighters will also work to strengthen and improve containment lines, as well as patrol the interior of the fire to put out hot spots that still exist, they said.

