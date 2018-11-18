A community vigil held in Chico on Sunday honored victims of the Camp Fire, now being considered California’s most deadly and devastating fire.
Community members gathered at the First Christian Church of Chico at 295 East Washington Avenue from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18.
“Together, we will survive, we will rise and we will recover,” according to the Town of Paradise website. “Town of Paradise residents are invited to join a vigil Sunday afternoon to honor the lives we have lost and mourned the tragedy our community has experienced.”
At least 76 people were killed and more than 10,000 homes destroyed when the Camp Fire tore through the Town of Paradise and other neighboring communities on Nov. 9.
Candles were lit during the first 10 minutes of each hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“I’d never been to one before. So, it was like a funeral for your town," said David Hall, a survivor from Paradise who lost his home. "I’ve been to plenty of funerals but this was different. It moved me in a much different way.”
The event was meant to give residents an opportunity to reflect on the tragedy quietly, according to the town of Paradise website.
“It was emotional," said Troy Silva. "I came for those who lost their lives.”
Silva says he and his family got out of Magalia safely, but are unsure if they will have a home to go back to.
Those who attended brought photos and mementos to remember lost family, friends and pets.
Counselors and mental health experts were available for people to speak with.
