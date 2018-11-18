A community vigil held in Chico on Sunday honored victims of the Camp Fire, now being considered California’s most deadly and devastating fire.

Community members gathered at the First Christian Church of Chico at 295 East Washington Avenue from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18.

“Together, we will survive, we will rise and we will recover,” according to the Town of Paradise website. “Town of Paradise residents are invited to join a vigil Sunday afternoon to honor the lives we have lost and mourned the tragedy our community has experienced.”

At least 76 people were killed and more than 10,000 homes destroyed when the Camp Fire tore through the Town of Paradise and other neighboring communities on Nov. 9.

The sights of Butte County's Camp Fire PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a shopping center destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: An aerial view of a shopping center destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killing at least 56 people and destroying over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Figurines are displayed on the roof of a car that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: A Paradise police officer walks under crime scene tape that blocks off an area where human remains were found in a car that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: A rescue worker spray paints a zero on the driveway of a burned home that was searched for human remains after the Camp Fire burned through on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) CHICO, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Camp Fire evacuee Sarah Rowland kisses a friend's dog as she camps in a Walmart parking lot on November 15, 2018 in Chico, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Rescue workers search for human remains at a home that was burned by the Camp Fire on November 15, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) CHICO, CA - NOVEMBER 15: A Camp Fire evacuee sorts through donated clothing at an evacuation shelter in a Walmart parking lot on November 15, 2018 in Chico, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) CHICO, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Camp Fire evacuee Mark Feil holds his dog Ginger as he camps in a Walmart parking lot on November 15, 2018 in Chico, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) CHICO, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Camp Fire evacuees watch television as they camp in a Walmart parking lot on November 15, 2018 in Chico, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 140,000 acres, killed at least 56 people and has destroyed over 8,500 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 40 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark's burned property is seen in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark walks in what was his house, destroyed by Camp fire, in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark's burned property is seen in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark's burned property is seen in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) Jhonathan Clark walks in what was his house, destroyed by Camp fire, in Paradise, California, on November 15, 2018. - Jhonathan Clark was speechless, with his hands on his head he began to walk through the sea of rubble in which his house in Paradise became, a village massacred by fire. His great concern now is to find his brother Maurice, his sister in law and his six year old nephew, of whom he has had no news since hell began. Fire Camp claimed the lives of at least 63 people and 631 are reported missing, authorities said on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Sheriff deputies carry a body bag with human remains that were discovered at a home that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killed at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A hearse drives through a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killed at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A rescue worker lifts a cadaver dog over a section of roof that collapsed as she searches for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise, charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people, and destroying over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Fire evacuees camp at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. - Firefighters backed by air tankers and helicopters battled California's raging wildfires for a seventh day on Wednesday as the authorities in the worst-hit county released a list of over 100 missing people. At least 51 deaths have been reported so far from the deadliest wildfires in California's recent history and body recovery teams were going house-to-house with cadaver dogs in Paradise. (Photo by Javier TOVAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JAVIER TOVAR/AFP/Getty Images) A pebble is seen at a donation fair for fire evacuees camping at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. Volunteers cook at a donation fair for fire evacuees camping at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. Volunteer Cathryn Flores classifies clothes at a donation fair for fire evacuees camping at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. Fire evacuees camp at a parking lot in Chico, California, on November 14, 2018. The Black Bear Diner burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Messages are shown on a bulletin board at The Neighborhood Church in Chico, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Numerous postings fill the message board as evacuees, family and friends search for people missing from the northern California wildfire. A sign hangs on a wall at the Paradise Elementary School destroyed by the Camp Fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. BIG BEND, CA - NOVEMBER 11: A fire truck stands by as the Camp Fire burns in the hills on November 11, 2018 near Oroville, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring 105,000 acres, killed 23 people and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 20 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) BIG BEND, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Cal Fire Captain Steve Millosovich carries a cage full of cats that were found in the road after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Big Bend, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Firefighters hold a morning meeting as they continue to battle the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 100,000 acres and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at 20 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) BIG BEND, CA - NOVEMBER 09: A rescued donkey stands tied to a road sign on the side of the road after the Camp Fire moved through the area on November 9, 2018 in Big Bend, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: California Governor Jerry Brown (L) tours a school burned by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and destroying over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) California Governor Jerry Brown and FEMA Adminstrator Brock Long and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke tour a school burned by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and destroying over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A rescue worker uses a cadaver dog to search for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A rescue worker uses a cadaver dog to search for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Rescue workers prepare to search for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Yellow caution tape marks the spot where human remains were discovered at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 14: A rescue worker searches for human remains at a mobile home park that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 14, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 135,000 acres, killing at least 48 people and has destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 35 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Power lines are seen against a smoky landscape near Pulga, California, east of Paradise, California on November 11, 2018. - Search teams scoured the carnage of California's most destructive ever wildfire for victims on Sunday, as the state-wide death toll rose to 26 with high winds hampering the effort to rescue property and save lives. At least 23 people have lost their lives in and around the Paradise community of 27,000, according to an official count by authorities. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) Yuba and Butte County Sheriff officers discover bone fragments inside a burned vehicle in Concow, California on November 11, 2018 after the Camp fire ripped through the area. - The death toll from the devastating California wildfire has matched that of the deadliest to hit the state, with 29 people killed, a local sheriff said on November 11. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) A hearse drives off with multiple bodies aboard after the Camp fire tore through the area in Concow, California on November 11, 2018. - The death toll from the devastating California wildfire has matched that of the deadliest to hit the state, with 29 people killed, a local sheriff said on November 11. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) TOPSHOT - Flames from the Camp fire burn near a home atop a ridge near Big Bend, California, on November 10, 2018. - The death toll from the most destructive fire to hit California rose to 23 on November 10 as rescue workers recovered more bodies of people killed by the devastating blaze. Ten of the bodies were found in the town of Paradise while four were discovered in the Concow area, both in Butte County. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Sheriff deputies walk through a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 near Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring 105,000 acres, killed 23 people and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 20 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) OROVILLE, CA - NOVEMBER 11: The Camp Fire burns in the hills on November 11, 2018 near Oroville, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 105,000 acres, killed 23 people and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 25 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) A helicopter makes a water drop in the Feather River Canyon, east of Paradise, California on November 11, 2018. - Search teams scoured the carnage of California's most destructive ever wildfire for victims on Sunday, as the state-wide death toll rose to 26 with high winds hampering the effort to rescue property and save lives. At least 23 people have lost their lives in and around the Paradise community of 27,000, according to an official count by authorities. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images) OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Fans wear face masks in the stands during the NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 11, 2018 in Oakland, California. An Air Quality Advisory was issued due to heavy wildfire smoke in parts of the Bay Area from the Camp Fire in Butte County. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Candles were lit during the first 10 minutes of each hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“I’d never been to one before. So, it was like a funeral for your town," said David Hall, a survivor from Paradise who lost his home. "I’ve been to plenty of funerals but this was different. It moved me in a much different way.”

The event was meant to give residents an opportunity to reflect on the tragedy quietly, according to the town of Paradise website.

“It was emotional," said Troy Silva. "I came for those who lost their lives.”

Silva says he and his family got out of Magalia safely, but are unsure if they will have a home to go back to.

Those who attended brought photos and mementos to remember lost family, friends and pets.

Counselors and mental health experts were available for people to speak with.

RELATED: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.

Watch episode 8 now: California’s leaders tell us we’ve entered a “new normal” of more intense wildfires. The truth is: Experts think the deadly mega-fires we’ve seen are just a preview of the new normal.

© 2018 KXTV