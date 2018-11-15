Help continues pouring in for the Camp Fire survivors.

A Sacramento-area ranch is helping families looking for somewhere to camp and board their animals.

For those families displaced by the Camp Fire, Gibson Ranch has space for up to 100 RV/Tents. According to former California Congressman Doug Ose, manager of the park, there are no reservations necessary between 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Displaced families are urged take advantage of the help by driving up and providing proof of address in Butte County and the daily fee of $25 will be waived.

The equestrian center also has room for more than 300 campsites for survivors. The center also has 20 spaces available for horses.

“We will take care of their horses while they take care of their family,” Ose said.

Gibson Ranch is also accepting donations for the victims of the Camp Fire that devastated Paradise and surrounding areas.

The following Items are needed:

Backpacks-Children's and Adult's

Duffle Bags

New Women's Undergarments

New Socks

New Men's undergarments

New Soap

New Shampoo and conditioner

New Razors (men and women)

New Deodorant

New Feminine hygiene products

New Diapers (all sizes)

Camping Gear-tents, cots, air mattresses, sleeping pads, bags, cooking equipment (propane or Sterno)

NEW & UNOPENED medical supplies, eye drops, denture care, Tylenol,

Pepto, ibuprofen, etc.

New & Non-perishable Baby food

Dry Dog Food and Cat Food

Gift Cards

For more information, call 916-806-3868 or click here.

