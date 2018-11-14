If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.
12:55 p.m. update
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is visiting the aftermath of California's deadliest wildfire and says it's not the time to "point fingers."
Zinke lamented the destruction Wednesday and says there are many factors in wildfires, including rising temperatures.
He was visiting the town of Paradise with Gov. Jerry Brown days after President Donald Trump blamed "poor" forest management for the fire. Brown says climate change is the greater source of the problem.
Brown says he spoke with Trump on Wednesday and that the president has pledged "the full resources of the federal government."
Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long called the blaze "one of the worst disasters that I've seen in my career."
Brock said people affected by the fire can start requesting federal assistance.
A team of Army National Guard members is looking for bodies at houses where officials have reports of missing people following a massive Northern California wildfire.
Butte County Deputy Sheriff Steve Collins says the number of missing is "fluctuating every day" as people are located or remains are found.
The state's deadliest wildfire has killed dozens of people and largely leveled the town of Paradise.
He urged anyone who had previously contacted the sheriff's department about missing people but had since found their loved ones to call back.
Dozens of soldiers in National Guard uniforms were working Wednesday with anthropological teams. Collins says when anything resembling human remains is found, the coroner's office takes over.
12:15 p.m. update
President Donald Trump is praising firefighters and first responders for an "incredible job" tackling California's deadliest wildfire.
Trump tweeted Wednesday that he had been briefed by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who are in California.
Trump wrote: "Thank you to the great Firefighters, First Responders and @fema for the incredible job they are doing w/ the California Wildfires. Our Nation appreciates your heroism, courage & genius. God Bless you all!"
Trump previously blamed "poor" forest management for the fires. California Gov. Jerry Brown says federal and state governments must do more forest management but says climate change is the greater source of the problem.
Dozens of people have been confirmed dead in the wildfires, with more still missing.
Original story
A fire official says fire crews aided by cooler weather and diminishing winds have managed to slow the spread of a massive Northern California blaze that killed at least 48 people.
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott McLean said Wednesday the blaze has charred 210 square miles (544 square kilometers) and that it is one-third contained.
He says strong winds have subsided and humidity is up, helping more than 5,600 firefighters.
McLean says the fire that leveled the town of Paradise "is looking really good at the moment."
He says aircraft including 21 helicopters are helping in the effort to halt the fire that destroyed 7,600 homes. But McLean says smoke is heavy and low to the ground and that could affect visibility and hamper their efforts.
Authorities on Tuesday reported six more fatalities from the Northern California blaze, bringing the total number of dead so far to 48. They haven't disclosed the total number still missing, but earlier in the week that figure was more than 200.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said a list of the missing would be released soon and that 100 National Guard troops would help teams already looking for remains.
As authorities increased efforts, people waited for any word on those still not found.